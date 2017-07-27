Knight Judge looks set to break the duck

Knight Judge taking the third of six trials at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

In all his six starts at Kranji, KNIGHT JUDGE was strongly supported, with his win odds at between $12 and $14.

He ran well in all, but he just couldn't shed the maiden's tag.

But things could change in his next start, if his trial win at Kranji yesterday morning was anything to go by.

Ridden by jockey Michael Rodd, Knight Judge led from the start and travelled fluidly all the way.

He was well clear going into the straight and Rodd did not lift a finger to the post and yet his mount won by more than a length.

His winning time was good: 59.86sec for the Polytrack 1,000m and, mind you, he had a crippling 67kg on his back.

The runner-up Soonbaby also put up an eye-catching run.

He was the last to leave the stalls but gradually made up ground on the inside to charge home with a strong run under his own steam to finish one-and-a-quarter lengths behind.

Watch him, too.

Knight Judge's only blot was his last start on June 30 when he ran sixth to Dragon Highness over the Poly 1,100m. He was four-and-a-quarter lengths behind.

A veterinary examination on Knight Judge revealed that the horse returned as a roarer and exhibited signs of respiratory distress after the race.

As he had previously undergone corrective surgery for this condition, Knight Judge had to pass a 1,000m gallop trial and veterinary examination before being declared to race again.

Before his defeat, the Michael Clements-trained four-year-old had three seconds and two thirds, proving his honesty and consistency.

All he needs is a little dose of luck to break the duck.