Kranji and Ipoh trackwork

MIGHTY GLORY was the only Sunday Kranji runner who galloped at Kranji yesterday morning.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained five-year-old, who is engaged in Race 3, breezed over 600m in 43.3sec.

IPOH WORKOUTS BY SATURDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Pegasus Genius pace work. Slow work: Excellent Goal and Fire General.

RACE 2: Classic Arrow pace work. Slow work: Bukit Bintang, Charlie Came Along and Flutz.

RACE 3: One More Achiever pace work. Slow work: Mayweather and Sing Energy.

RACE 4: I'm A Genius * pace work. Slow work: Classic king and Lonhmin.

RACE 5: Slow work: Brave Malala and Allied Marine.

RACE 6: Slow work: Crown Treasure.

RACE 7: Enlighten Knight and Silent Dreams pace work. Slow work: Luck Dragon and Serpico *.

IPOH WORKOUTS BY SUNDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Slow work: Highland Falcon and La Quinta.

RACE 2: Slow work: Rumpelstiltskin.

RACE 3: Slow work: I'm Kool and Costner.

RACE 4: Slow work: Nothing To Lose and Beyond Wealth.

RACE 5: You Are Genius pace work. Slow work: Whisperinthewind.

RACE 6: Drogba canter/38.2. Ten Sense Win pace work. Slow work: Black And White, Littlebitofjoy, Intention and Hello Sayang.

RACE 7: Slow work: Luck Success, Royal Green and Rush.