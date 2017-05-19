Kranji and Ipoh trackwork
Only horses engaged tonight and Sunday made time at Kranji yesterday morning.
Nova Classic, engaged in tonight's Race 2, clocked 42.1sec for 600m.
Turquoise Son (Sunday Race 6)canter/45.4. Star King * (Sunday Race 10) 36.8 with Derreck David astride.
Only one of this weekend's Ipoh runners was sent against the clock.
Silent Dreams * (tomorrow's Race 2) 44.7 unextended. Luck Success (Sunday's Race 4) did pace work.
Porsence * and Multiblue Shark * (both Race 6 Sunday) looked well when doing slow work.