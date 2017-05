Kranji and Ipoh trackwork

Mighty Emperor (inside) is a chance in tomorrow's Race 7 at Kranji on his good trackwork.

YESTERDAY'S KRANJI GALLOPS BY TOMORROW'S RUNNERS

RACE 3: Catch Me Great 44.2.

RACE 5: Mokastar * (N Juglall) 40.8. Safeer * (Juglall) 42.7.

RACE 7: Mighty Emperor * (S Moon) 38.1.

RACE 11: Gariza H 38.1.

YESTERDAY'S IPOH WORKOUTS BY TODAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Pace work: Luck Treasure.

RACE 2: Slow work: Silent Dreams and Prince Islander.

RACE 3: Slow work: Supreme Star and Handsome Boss.

RACE 4: Slow work: Messi and Sing Energy.

RACE 6: Slow work: Forever Best, Time To Shine and Leap Of Faith.

RACE 7: Slow work: Big Bit Coin.

IPOH WORKOUTS BY TOMORROW'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Slow work: Jetstar Eagle, Casper and Great Prince.

Pace work: Lightning Rod.

RACE 2: Slow work: Pisces Jet *, Serpico *, Luck Dragon, One More Achiever and Empire Bay.

RACE 3: Slow work: Classic Arrow, Luck Happy, Gold Coast Captain and Highland Falcon. Pace work: Ultimate Hero.

RACE 5: Slow work: Awakened * and Just Name It.

RACE 6: Slow work: Multiblue Shark * and Fraser.

RACE 7: Pace work: Al Valore.

RACE 8: Slow work: Luck Alot, Deputy Law and See For Yourself.