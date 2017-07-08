Kranji and Ipoh trackwork

YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS AT KRANJI BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Walters Bay (Y Salim) 44.2.

RACE 5: The Capital * (Vorster) 44.2. Mighty Kenny (N Juglall) 43.5. Iron Man (Juglall) 38. Mighty Emperor (Vorster) 39.7. Gold Faith * (CC Wong) canter/38.2.

RACE 7: Time Odyssey 42.3. Perfect P (B Vorster) 38.9. Mr Fantastic * (Juglall) 43.3.

RACE 10: Winning Cause * (Juglall) 42.5.

RACE 11: Moon Charm (Wong) 39.

THURSDAY'S GALLOPS AT KRANJI BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 5: Chairman * canter/38.9.

RACE 10: Winning Cause * (Juglall) 37.5

THURSDAY'S IPOH WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TODAY

RACE 1: Pace work: Prince Islander.

RACE 2: Slow work: Empire Bay and Good Gift *.

RACE 3: Messi * 40.9. Slow work: Nature Is Nature and Luck Dragon.

RACE 6: Slow work: Candy Soda, Napoleon * and Purple Rain Lady.

RACE 7: Pace work: You Are Genius. Slow work: Nothing To Lose * and Just Name It *.

RACE 8: Slow work: Dawn Prospect * and Kaiser *.

THURSDAY'S IPOH WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Slow work: Classic Arrow, Mayweather and See For Yourself.

RACE 3: Slow work: Supreme Star, Handsome Boss and Century World.

RACE 4: Slow work: All Serene, Kuantan Hill, Satellite Genius, I'm A Genius, V Respect U and Marini Waltz.

RACE 5: Slow work: Carbon Copy and Gold Coast Captain.

RACE 6: Slow work: Multiblue Tosca.

RACE 7: Slow work: Alien, Here Comes Thunder, Flying Darci and Blazing Steed.

RACE 8: Pace work: Street Tease.

Slow work: Black And White *.