Kranji and Ipoh trackwork

Only two Sunday's runners went against the clock at Kranji yesterday morning and they both came from trainer Sonny Yeoh's yard.

CONATUS G, who is engaged in the Restricted Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,100m in Race 2, took it easy in his 600m hit-out in 44.7sec.

Stablemate SUPER G went fast, clocking 36.3sec. He is running in Sunday's Race 4, the Class 5 event over the Polytrack 1,600m.

YESTERDAY'S IPOH WORKOUTS BY TOMORROW'S RUNNERS

RACE 2: Slow work: I'm A Genius *. RACE 3: Big Lightning trot/pace work. Messi pace work. RACE 4: Royal Green canter/pace work. RACE 5: Ultimate Hero trot/pace work. RACE 6: Flying Darci and Storm Hero trot/pace work. RACE 7: Slow work: Marini Waltz *.