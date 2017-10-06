Kranji and Ipoh trackwork

New trainer Tan Kah Soon's Golden Mile was the only runner from this weekend's card that was sent against the clock at Kranji yesterday morning.

The five-year-old sprinted over 600m in 35.2sec, looking well.

He is engaged in the opening event, the Class 5 Div 1 race over the Polytrack 1,200m today.

In Ipoh yesterday, there was also only one gallop done by this weekend's runners.

The Evert van Breukelen-trained Balotelli ran 600m in 39.2sec. Balotelli is running in Sunday's Race 5.

Tomorrow's Race 10 runner Big Lightning did pace work.

Duric and Grylls suspended

Jockeys Vlad Duric and Craig Grylls have been suspended for two Singapore race days each for careless riding on Quechua and War Affair respectively in Race 8 on Oct 4.

While Duric will miss today's and Sunday's meetings, Grylls will sit out next Friday and Sunday.