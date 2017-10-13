Kranji and Ipoh trackwork

KRANJI TRACKWORK

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 3: Fragrance Empire (Y Salim) 37.4.

RACE 4: Captain Classique (Y Salim) 37.6.

SOLE GALLOP BY TODAY'S RUNNER

RACE 7: Siam Sapphire H 43.7.

IPOH TRACKWORK

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Slow work: Balboa, Meteor Two and Chinese Street.

RACE 2: Slow work: Luck Happy, Glory Kid and Orange.

RACE 3: Pace work: Elusive Genius.

RACE 5: Slow work: Whiroland, Kaisei and Sing Energy.

RACE 6: Slow work: Golden Sand and Charlie Came Along.

RACE 7: Multiblue Rancho, War Lord and See For Yourself.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 2: Slow work: Napoleon.

RACE 3: Pace work: Davinci.

RACE 4: Pace work: Great Prince. Slow work: Luck Dragon, Sing Express H and Time To Shine.

RACE 6: Pace work: Keen Dragon.

RACE 7: Pace work: I'm A Genius. Slow work: Marini Waltz H .

RACE 8: Neverunconditional 38.8. Slow work: All Serene, Kuantan Hill, Russell The Crowe, Eyeofthetiger and Big Lightning.