Kranji and Ipoh trackwork
KRANJI TRACKWORK
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 3: Fragrance Empire (Y Salim) 37.4.
RACE 4: Captain Classique (Y Salim) 37.6.
SOLE GALLOP BY TODAY'S RUNNER
RACE 7: Siam Sapphire H 43.7.
IPOH TRACKWORK
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 1: Slow work: Balboa, Meteor Two and Chinese Street.
RACE 2: Slow work: Luck Happy, Glory Kid and Orange.
RACE 3: Pace work: Elusive Genius.
RACE 5: Slow work: Whiroland, Kaisei and Sing Energy.
RACE 6: Slow work: Golden Sand and Charlie Came Along.
RACE 7: Multiblue Rancho, War Lord and See For Yourself.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 2: Slow work: Napoleon.
RACE 3: Pace work: Davinci.
RACE 4: Pace work: Great Prince. Slow work: Luck Dragon, Sing Express H and Time To Shine.
RACE 6: Pace work: Keen Dragon.
RACE 7: Pace work: I'm A Genius. Slow work: Marini Waltz H .
RACE 8: Neverunconditional 38.8. Slow work: All Serene, Kuantan Hill, Russell The Crowe, Eyeofthetiger and Big Lightning.