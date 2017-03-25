Kranji and Kuala Lumpur trackwork
KRANJI TRACKWORK
RACE 5: Mr Fantastic (MM Firdaus) 43.9.
RACE 6: Mighty Kenny (N Juglall) 36.8. Mighty Emperor (Firdaus) 40.9. Terms Of Reference (Firdaus) 41.
RACE 8: Song To The Moon (Juglall) 41.7.
RACE 9: Rafaello (Juglall) 41.7. Cyborg (Juglall) 44.3.
RACE 11: The Jeuneyman 44.5.
KUALA LUMPUR TRACKWORK
Horses running today
RACE 1: Slow work: Good Vibrations *.
RACE 2: Slow work: Easy Ahead *.
RACE 3: Slow work: Sea Master *.
RACE 4: Slow work: Tiger Stripes *.
RACE 5: Slow work: Taffetas *. Street Of London *.
RACE 7: Slow work: Rainbow Fish *.
RACE 8: Slow work: Elf's Dream *.
Horses running tomorrow
RACE 2: Slow work: All Wealth *.
RACE 3: Slow work: Germanic *.
RACE 4: Slow work: Arc Cara *.