Racing

Kranji and Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Mar 25, 2017 06:00 am

KRANJI TRACKWORK

RACE 5: Mr Fantastic (MM Firdaus) 43.9.

RACE 6: Mighty Kenny (N Juglall) 36.8. Mighty Emperor (Firdaus) 40.9. Terms Of Reference (Firdaus) 41.

RACE 8: Song To The Moon (Juglall) 41.7.

RACE 9: Rafaello (Juglall) 41.7. Cyborg (Juglall) 44.3.

RACE 11: The Jeuneyman 44.5.

KUALA LUMPUR TRACKWORK

Horses running today

RACE 1: Slow work: Good Vibrations *.

RACE 2: Slow work: Easy Ahead *.

RACE 3: Slow work: Sea Master *.

RACE 4: Slow work: Tiger Stripes *.

RACE 5: Slow work: Taffetas *. Street Of London *.

RACE 7: Slow work: Rainbow Fish *.

RACE 8: Slow work: Elf's Dream *.

Horses running tomorrow

RACE 2: Slow work: All Wealth *.

RACE 3: Slow work: Germanic *.

RACE 4: Slow work: Arc Cara *.