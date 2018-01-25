Kranji and Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 2: Good Warrior (Z Zuriman) 39.4.
RACE 6: Elusive Emperor * (N Juglall) 43.1.
RACE 7: Tesoro Privado * (B Vorster) 41.5.
WORKOUTS AT KUALA LUMPR BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SUNDAY
Class 4 - 1,400m: Slow work: Perfect Pearl.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Slow work: Jango.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Mario Attila 39.9. Slow work: Elegant Dancer *.
Class 5 - 1,400m:Slow work: Elegent and Barker Road Kid.
Class 5 - 1,400m:Slow work: Sgfifty.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now