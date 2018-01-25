Racing

Kranji and Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Last-start winner Elusive Emperor did 43.1sec during trackwork yesterday. TNP FILE PHOTO
Jan 25, 2018 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 2: Good Warrior (Z Zuriman) 39.4.

RACE 6: Elusive Emperor * (N Juglall) 43.1.

RACE 7: Tesoro Privado * (B Vorster) 41.5.

WORKOUTS AT KUALA LUMPR BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SUNDAY

Class 4 - 1,400m: Slow work: Perfect Pearl.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Slow work: Jango.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Mario Attila 39.9. Slow work: Elegant Dancer *.

Class 5 - 1,400m:Slow work: Elegent and Barker Road Kid.

Class 5 - 1,400m:Slow work: Sgfifty.

