Kranji and Malaysia trackwork
KRANJI TRACKWORK
Power Warrior was the only Sunday runner who went against the clock at Kranji yesterday morning.
The Mark Walker-trained three-year-old stretched out nicely over 600m in 35.5sec with race-rider A'Isisuhairi Kasim astride.
He is engaged in Race 7, the Maiden Div 1 event over 1,400m.
MALAYSIA TRACKWORK
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN IPOH TOMORROW:
RACE 3: Pace work: I'm A Genius.
RACE 4: Slow work: Porsence *.
RACE 5: Pace work: Hello Sayang.
RACE 7: Slow work: Multiblue Rancho *.
RACE 10: Pace work: Davinci.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN KUALA LUMPUR ON SUNDAY:
RACE 1: Pace work: Aureus.
RACE 2: Slow work: Verglatica *. Pace work: Good Mummy.
RACE 3: Camera Stellata 39.7.
RACE 4: Mogan's Pride canter/42.3.
RACE 5: Lisboa Star canter/41.
RACE 7: Pace work: Powerful Fighter.
RACE 9: D'Great Rich * canter/39.9. More Power * 38.9.
RACE 10: Pace work: Sea Horizon.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now