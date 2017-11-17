Kranji and Malaysia trackwork

KRANJI TRACKWORK

Power Warrior was the only Sunday runner who went against the clock at Kranji yesterday morning.

The Mark Walker-trained three-year-old stretched out nicely over 600m in 35.5sec with race-rider A'Isisuhairi Kasim astride.

He is engaged in Race 7, the Maiden Div 1 event over 1,400m.

MALAYSIA TRACKWORK

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN IPOH TOMORROW:

RACE 3: Pace work: I'm A Genius.

RACE 4: Slow work: Porsence *.

RACE 5: Pace work: Hello Sayang.

RACE 7: Slow work: Multiblue Rancho *.

RACE 10: Pace work: Davinci.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN KUALA LUMPUR ON SUNDAY:

RACE 1: Pace work: Aureus.

RACE 2: Slow work: Verglatica *. Pace work: Good Mummy.

RACE 3: Camera Stellata 39.7.

RACE 4: Mogan's Pride canter/42.3.

RACE 5: Lisboa Star canter/41.

RACE 7: Pace work: Powerful Fighter.

RACE 9: D'Great Rich * canter/39.9. More Power * 38.9.

RACE 10: Pace work: Sea Horizon.