Kranji and Penang trackwork

Kranji trackwork:

HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 2: Shoot Up High 34.9.

RACE 9: Winning Cause (N Juglall) 41.4.

Penang trackwork:

HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Amped.

RACE 2: Slow work: Green Tracer, Lee's Melody and High Peak.

RACE 4: Slow work: Home Run Hero, Sacred Achiever and Sharp Knight.

RACE 5: Slow work: Oriental Spirit, Sand Lane, Ruffle The Ruffian, Lee's Defender and Molly Browne.

RACE 6: Slow work: Blixem, Butch Cassidy, Hacker and Tomorrow's Gold.

RACE 7: Slow work: Mr Victory, Toko, Flaming Fireheart ***, Bazinga, Storm Hero, Anak Penang, Lucky Money and Lazaroo.

HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Zac Suggestion, Supreme Sasso, Flying Horse, Astroheat and Zenidin.

RACE 2: Slow work: First Option.

RACE 3: Slow work: Windchaser, Drought, Runforit *** and Alfraaj.

RACE 4: Slow work: Mogan's Pet, Cizen, Our Touche, Big Tsunami, Our Friendly Diva and Superb Seven.

RACE 5: Slow work: World Harmony and Rebel Fury.

RACE 6: Slow work: Showboy and Crazy Club.

RACE 7: Slow work: Black Rain, Happy Choice and Rangitaiki.

RACE 8: Slow work: Black Sequalo and Black Sorcerer.