Kranji and Penang trackwork

Only two Sunday runners galloped at Kranji yesterday morning, both coming from trainer David Kok's yards.

Neo's Classic *, who is engaged in Race 1, clocked 39.7sec for 600m with apprentice Y Salim astride.

Stablemate Walters Bay (Race 2) was taken out by jockey TH Koh in 38.8.

WORKOUTS BY TOMORROW'S PENANG RUNNERS

RACE 1: Slow work: Lazaroo *, Lee's Melody *, Flying Horse * and Amped *.

RACE 2: Ranhitaiki * pace work. Slow work: Flaming Fireheart *.

RACE 4: Molly Browne pace work. Slow work: Runforit *.

RACE 5: Keralino pace work. Slow work: World Harmony *.

RACE 6: Slow work: Water Park * and Coconut *.

RACE 7: Slow work: Hussar *.

RACE 8: Slow work: Gadawon * and Equally Optimistic *.

RACE 9: Superb Seven pace work.