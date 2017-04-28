Racing

Kranji barrier trial results

PHOTOS: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA, STC
Apr 28, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

Stay With Me, starting stall

Time: 1min 01.05sec

(Three other horses scratched)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 War Affair * (D Beasley, above in green)

2 Conilad * (G Boss)

3 Situation * (B Vorster)

4 Raise No Doubt

5 Knight Wager (M Rodd)

6 My Brothers Keeper (I Amirul)

Margins and time: Ns, 1, 1, hd, ns (1:01.01)

PHOTOS: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA, STC

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Chariots Of Fire * (V Duric)

2 Invincible Man (M Jailani)

3 Ra Force

4 Speedy Phoenix (Y Salim)

5 Orion

6 Toobigtofail (A Munro)

7 Confound (O Chavez)

Margins and time: 1, 1¼, 4¾, ½, nk, 4 (1:01.15)