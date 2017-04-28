Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
Stay With Me, starting stall
Time: 1min 01.05sec
(Three other horses scratched)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 War Affair * (D Beasley, above in green)
2 Conilad * (G Boss)
3 Situation * (B Vorster)
4 Raise No Doubt
5 Knight Wager (M Rodd)
6 My Brothers Keeper (I Amirul)
Margins and time: Ns, 1, 1, hd, ns (1:01.01)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Chariots Of Fire * (V Duric)
2 Invincible Man (M Jailani)
3 Ra Force
4 Speedy Phoenix (Y Salim)
5 Orion
6 Toobigtofail (A Munro)
7 Confound (O Chavez)
Margins and time: 1, 1¼, 4¾, ½, nk, 4 (1:01.15)