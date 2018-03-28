Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Mont Choisy (N Juglall) *.
2 Theagenesofthasos (M Rodd)
3 Super Jimmy (I Saifudin)
4 Geb Warrior (B Vorster)
5 Blue Eyed Boy (T Krisna)
6 Gridiron (MM Firdaus)
7 Million Prospect (B Woodworth)
8 My Genesis
Margins and time: Shd, 3¼, shd, ¾, 3¾, 13, 1¼ (1min 02.41sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Unsurpassed (N Hanafi) *.
2 Red Symphony (J Powell)
3 Mongolian Chief (R Curatolo)
4 Wilde Ryker (Juglall)
5 Goodfellas (Woodworth)
6 Merchant Marine (O Placais)
Margins and time: ½, 3¾, ¾, 1¼, ½ (1:02.16)
TRIAL 3
1 Yulong Fast Steed (V Duric)
2 Happy Money (Powell)
3 Satellite Winner (G Boss)
4 Tuscan Artist
5 Sky Rocket (A Munro)
6 Savage Storm (Woodworth)
7 Effortless (M Kellady)
8 Major Tom ( Hanafi)
9 Amazing Man (S Noh)
Margins and time: 3¾, 1¼, ½, ½, 3, ½, 1, shd (1:03.32)
TRIAL 4
1 Olympian Eager (Powell) *.
2 Foresto (Duric)
3 Bangkok Boy (R Iskandar)
4 Holy Grail (N Zyrul)
5 D'Don (I Saifudin)
6 Majestic (Woodworth)
7 Dreamer Legend (C Grylls)
8 O'Reilly Star ( Hanafi)
9 Solitaire (T See)
Margins and time: 1¾, ns, ¾, 2½, ½, ½, 3½, 25¾ (1:01.50)
