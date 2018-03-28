Racing

Kranji barrier trial results

Mar 28, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Mont Choisy (N Juglall) *.

2 Theagenesofthasos (M Rodd)

3 Super Jimmy (I Saifudin)

4 Geb Warrior (B Vorster)

5 Blue Eyed Boy (T Krisna)

6 Gridiron (MM Firdaus)

7 Million Prospect (B Woodworth)

8 My Genesis

Margins and time: Shd, 3¼, shd, ¾, 3¾, 13, 1¼ (1min 02.41sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Unsurpassed (N Hanafi) *.

2 Red Symphony (J Powell)

3 Mongolian Chief (R Curatolo)

4 Wilde Ryker (Juglall)

5 Goodfellas (Woodworth)

6 Merchant Marine (O Placais)

Margins and time: ½, 3¾, ¾, 1¼, ½ (1:02.16)

TRIAL 3

1 Yulong Fast Steed (V Duric)

2 Happy Money (Powell)

3 Satellite Winner (G Boss)

4 Tuscan Artist

5 Sky Rocket (A Munro)

6 Savage Storm (Woodworth)

7 Effortless (M Kellady)

8 Major Tom ( Hanafi)

9 Amazing Man (S Noh)

Margins and time: 3¾, 1¼, ½, ½, 3, ½, 1, shd (1:03.32)

TRIAL 4

1 Olympian Eager (Powell) *.

2 Foresto (Duric)

3 Bangkok Boy (R Iskandar)

4 Holy Grail (N Zyrul)

5 D'Don (I Saifudin)

6 Majestic (Woodworth)

7 Dreamer Legend (C Grylls)

8 O'Reilly Star ( Hanafi)

9 Solitaire (T See)

Margins and time: 1¾, ns, ¾, 2½, ½, ½, 3½, 25¾ (1:01.50)

