Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Eye Guy (R Curatolo)
2 Cash Is King (V Duric)
3 Antares (P Dellorto)
4 Remarkable Empire (M Zaki)
Margins and time: 11/4, 131/2, 3/4 (1 min 02.02 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Good Luck Charm (Duric)
2 Crazy Wins
3 Dixieland Rock (Zaki)
4 Mr Coppola (C Grylls)
Margins and time: Hd, 11/4, hd (1:02.90)
TRIAL 3
1 Ode To Joy (Curatolo)
2 Roman Wells (K Nuh)
3 Saint Charles (Dellorto)
4 Darci's Boy (Grylls)
5 Castor
6 Elite Silencer (Duric)
Margins and time: 13/4, 2, 13/4, 221/4, hd (1:02.05)
TRIAL 4
1 Wonderful (Y Salim)
2 Caorunn (M Kellady)
3 Certainly (Nuh)
4 Za'Eem (S Shafrizal)
Margins and time: Hd, 1/2, nk (1:02.05)
TRIAL 5
1 Holy Grail (N Zyrul)
2 Harveywallbanger (Nuh)
3 Gold Reward (O Placais)
4 Dreamer Legend (Grylls)
5 Kevin Eleven
6 Zeus (Salim)
7 Mr Exchequer (Kellady)
8 Satellite Rocket (J See)
Margins and time: 3/4, 11/4, 2, 11/4, 11/4, 11/4 (1:01.67)
