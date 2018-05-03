Racing

Kranji barrier trial results

May 03, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Eye Guy (R Curatolo)

2 Cash Is King (V Duric)

3 Antares (P Dellorto)

4 Remarkable Empire (M Zaki)

Margins and time: 11/4, 131/2, 3/4 (1 min 02.02 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Good Luck Charm (Duric)

Ode To Joy beating Roman Wells and Saint Charles in Monday's Trial 3.
No Monday blues from Ode To Joy

2 Crazy Wins

3 Dixieland Rock (Zaki)

4 Mr Coppola (C Grylls)

Margins and time: Hd, 11/4, hd (1:02.90)

TRIAL 3

1 Ode To Joy (Curatolo)

2 Roman Wells (K Nuh)

3 Saint Charles (Dellorto)

4 Darci's Boy (Grylls)

5 Castor

6 Elite Silencer (Duric)

Margins and time: 13/4, 2, 13/4, 221/4, hd (1:02.05)

TRIAL 4

1 Wonderful (Y Salim)

2 Caorunn (M Kellady)

3 Certainly (Nuh)

4 Za'Eem (S Shafrizal)

Margins and time: Hd, 1/2, nk (1:02.05)

TRIAL 5

1 Holy Grail (N Zyrul)

2 Harveywallbanger (Nuh)

3 Gold Reward (O Placais)

4 Dreamer Legend (Grylls)

5 Kevin Eleven

6 Zeus (Salim)

7 Mr Exchequer (Kellady)

8 Satellite Rocket (J See)

Margins and time: 3/4, 11/4, 2, 11/4, 11/4, 11/4 (1:01.67)

