Kranji barrier trials Amistad beats higher-rated rivals

Amistad with jockey Derreck David astride winning yesterday’s second trial with Bellus Wonder finishing second, My Money third and Apollo fourth.

For a horse whose 26-point ratings leaves him with the lesser lights among Kranji's equine population, his win at the trials yesterday morning warranted a second glance.

In a hit-out which featured a race-like number of 10 starters, AMISTAD covered himself in glory, winning in a nice time of 60.58sec.

Ridden by Derreck David, who was obviously not distracted by the pretty models using the horses and jockeys as a backdrop for a photoshoot, Amistad was always handily placed behind the lead which changed hands between Bellus Wonder and My Money.

Stalking them all the way, David made his move close home and cleared away on the grey to put three parts of a length between himself and Bellus Wonder. My Money stayed on for third.

LAST WIN

A six-year-old, Amistad clinched his last win over a year ago when he beat a Class 5 field over the 1,800m.

Since moving over in mid-season from Alwin Tan's yard to that of Michael Clements, Amistad has been active at the trials but yesterday's victory was his first from five.

While not one of Kranji's A-listers, Amistad - as we saw - can still raise a good gallop and, given the right conditions, he could salute at nice odds.