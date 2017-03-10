Racing

Kranji barrier trials results

Mar 10, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Xiong Fong (O Chavez)

2 Super Ace (D David)

3 Murrayfield (V Duric)

4 Dragon Highness (D Beasley)

5 Perkins (I Amirul)

6 Zolved (E Aslam)

7 Danzeb

Margins and time: Hd, 1¼, 1½, shd, ½, 18½ (1min 01.76sec).

TRIAL 2

1 The Nutcracker (N Juglall)

2 Wonderful (M Kellady)

3 Royal Ruler (B Vorster)

4 Emperor Max (M Rodd)

5 Alibi (V Duric)

6 Dragon Spirit (Y Salim)

7 Sebas

8 Lim's Samurai (Beasley)

9 Sun Pioneer (CC Wong)

Margins and time: ½, nk, nk, ¾, 1½, ½, nk, 3½ (59.32).

TRIAL 3

1 Parliament (Juglall)

2 Scrat (Rodd)

3 Life Is Gamble (B Woodworth)

4 Lim's Showcase (Duric)

5 Kolombia (Beasley)

6 Super Warrior (M Ewe)

7 Kokoni

8 Queen Roulette (I Saifudin)

9 Mark Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: 1¼, hd, ¾, 1½, 1½, hd, 5 (1:00.12).

TRIAL 4

1 Billy Mojo (Juglall)

2 Spur Me On (M Nunes)

3 Joe (M Zaki)

4 Jade Dragon

5 Rikioh (Beasley)

6 Always There (I Azhar)

7 Pacific Pearl (O Placais)

8 Urashima Taro (A'isisuhairi)

9 Chips (Amirul)

Margins and time: 1, ½, ¾, 1, 3, 2½, shd, 15¾ (1:02.41).