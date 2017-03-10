Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1
1 Xiong Fong (O Chavez)
2 Super Ace (D David)
3 Murrayfield (V Duric)
4 Dragon Highness (D Beasley)
5 Perkins (I Amirul)
6 Zolved (E Aslam)
7 Danzeb
Margins and time: Hd, 1¼, 1½, shd, ½, 18½ (1min 01.76sec).
TRIAL 2
1 The Nutcracker (N Juglall)
2 Wonderful (M Kellady)
3 Royal Ruler (B Vorster)
4 Emperor Max (M Rodd)
5 Alibi (V Duric)
6 Dragon Spirit (Y Salim)
7 Sebas
8 Lim's Samurai (Beasley)
9 Sun Pioneer (CC Wong)
Margins and time: ½, nk, nk, ¾, 1½, ½, nk, 3½ (59.32).
TRIAL 3
1 Parliament (Juglall)
2 Scrat (Rodd)
3 Life Is Gamble (B Woodworth)
4 Lim's Showcase (Duric)
5 Kolombia (Beasley)
6 Super Warrior (M Ewe)
7 Kokoni
8 Queen Roulette (I Saifudin)
9 Mark Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: 1¼, hd, ¾, 1½, 1½, hd, 5 (1:00.12).
TRIAL 4
1 Billy Mojo (Juglall)
2 Spur Me On (M Nunes)
3 Joe (M Zaki)
4 Jade Dragon
5 Rikioh (Beasley)
6 Always There (I Azhar)
7 Pacific Pearl (O Placais)
8 Urashima Taro (A'isisuhairi)
9 Chips (Amirul)
Margins and time: 1, ½, ¾, 1, 3, 2½, shd, 15¾ (1:02.41).