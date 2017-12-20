Kranji Barrier Trials results
Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials results
As the main polytrack was closed for repair, yesterday's barrier trials were conducted on track 6, with the horses slowing down at the turn towards the finishing post.
TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL)
1 Lord O'Reilly (M Zaki)
2 Green Missile (B Woodworth)
3 D'Great Boss (E Aslam)
Margins and time: 1, 1½ (64.11sec)
TRIAL 2 (ORT)
1 Come And Take All (Z Zuriman)
2 Workaholic (N Nurshahril)
3 Lim's Onfire (CS Chin)
Margins and time: Hd, 15 (64.22sec)
TRIAL 3 (TEST)
1 Stunning Cat (M Kellady) new H
2 Blue Hawaii (Woodworth) new
3 Alaranch (CK Ng) starting stall
Margins and time: 6, hd (62.06sec)
TRIAL 4 (TEST)
1 Nepean (Kellady) new H
2 D'Great Pride (Chin) starting stall
Margin and time: 35½ (62.08sec)
