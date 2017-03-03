Kranji & KL trackwork

Only one of Sunday's Kranji runners went against the clock yesterday morning.

It came from trainer David Hill's GOLDEN MISSION, who clocked 37.6sec for 600m.

Golden Mission is engaged in Race 6, the Kranji Stakes D-1 event over 1,100m on the Polytrack.

YESTERDAY'S WORKOUTS BY TOMORROW'S KUALA LUMPUR RUNNERS:

RACE 1: Bull And Bear canter/pace work. Slow work: Conquistador.

RACE 2: Buzz Man canter/pace work. Slow work: Sparkler, Air Power and Civil Union.

RACE 3: Slow work: The Millionaire and Straighttothepoint.

RACE 4: Fumio * pace work. Slow work: Ami Eleven and It's Done Mate.

RACE 5: Endurance canter/pace work. Slow work: Rajah Brook.

RACE 6: D'Great Nimbus canter/pace work. Slow work: Rainbow Centre.

RACE 7: Nil.

RACE 8: Slow work: Cutting Torch.

RACE 9: D'Great Rich canter/pace work. Slow work: Polo Boy.

RACE 10: Good Vibration H canter/pace work. Slow work: D'Great Victory, Joe Swiper and Vagabond.