Kranji Mile trio's arrival
The three international horses for Saturday week's $1.5 million Group 1 Invitational Kranji Mile will be arriving this week.
New Zealand contender Ocean Emperor is scheduled to land tomorrow afternoon, while Hong Kong duo Southern Legend and Horse Of Fortune are scheduled to arrive on Saturday morning.
The trio will compete against 11 Singapore equine stars, headed by last-start Group 2 Chairman's Trophy winner Circuit Land.
