Kranji Sunday trackwork

Time Odyssey winning on April 30.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SUNDAY'S MEETING

CHAIRMAN'S TROPHY - 1,800m: War Affair (C Grylls) barrier/34.5. Quechua * (V Duric) 35.7. Time Odyssey * (B Vorster) canter/34.8. Storm Troops * (N Juglall) 35.7. Perfect P * (Vorster) 35.1. Twickenham (M Rodd) 37.3. Absolute Miracle (O Placais) 34.9. Song To The Moon (O Chavez) 35.1. Forever Young pace work.

GARDEN CITY TROPHY - 1,200m: Dragon Fury * (Placais) 36.7. Super Winner * 37.3. Raise No Doubt * (G Boss) 36.

CLASS 3 - 1,200m: Anonymous * (V Duric) 36.3. Super Fortune * (Placais) 34.5. Whose Else's (Boss) 38.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Bear Witness * 38.8. Really Capable * (Boss) 38.8. Brother Wind * (E Aslam) 37.9. Apollo 37.9. Peer Gynt (Saifudin) canter/41.1.

Monday: Southern Dragon * (Vorster) 34.5.

OPEN BENCHMARK 67 - 1,400m: Eclipse Splash * 36.4. Lim's Casino 37.5. Billy Britain 39.8. Mark Eclipse * (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.6. Taramea 39.8.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,600m: Optimus * (Duric) 37.5. Situation * (T Krisna) 34.8. Lim's Bullet 38.5. Brilliant One * (David) 37.9.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,600m: Easter Mate * 37.5. Mr Mosa * (David) 37.1. Target 42. Military Might 41.9. Fighting Warrior (D Beasley) 44.2. Flying Winner * (CC Wong) 34.5.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100m: Mighty Phoenix (Placais) 37.1. My Gold (Nunes) barrier/35.7. Power Warrior * (Duric) 34.3. Safeer * (Chavez) 35.1. Super Denman * (Vorster) 35.8. Queen Of Queens (Zuriman) 35.9.

Monday: Conatus G 34.7. Heng Kingdom 39.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Sky Eleven (Saifudin) canter/38.5. Muscular Captain (Placais) 36.8. Super G 37.1. Dragon G (Chadwick) 40.7. Fortune Spirit (Moon) 42.2. Satellite Star pace work. Black Diamond 39.6.

Pure White

CLASS 5 - 1000m: Bellus Wonder (John) 37.8. King Stead 38.8. Red Rackham 38.9. Silver Power (Duric) 36.1. Dragon Gold (Chadwick) 37.7. Giorgio 39.3. Think Pretty (CK Ng) 42.8.