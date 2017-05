GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNNG TOMORROW

RACE 1: Prince Ferdinand canter/39.9.

RACE 2: Plucky Lad 35.1.

RACE 3: Chosen Harvest * (N Juglall) pace work, picking up some speed in the straight. Pinyin canter/40.4.

RACE 6: King Of Thieves pace work on Track 4.

RACE 7: Elusive Emperor * (B Vorster) pace work, gathering some speed in the straight.

RACE 8: John Duke 35.1.

RACE 9: Situation * (Vorster) 44.3, picking up some speed in the straight.