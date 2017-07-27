Kranji trackwork

E-mail this article

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED TOMORROW

RACE 2: Captain Jamie * (N Juglall) 42.1. Golden States * 41.1.

RACE 4: Super Dan * 39.1.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED OM SUNDAY

RACE 1: Moment Of Justice * (D David) 36.7. Star Strike * (R Zawari) 36.4. Tales Of Summer * 40.8. Changbai Mountain (J Powell) 37.7. Miss Blanchett (C Grylls) canter/37.4. Dicaprio canter/38.7.

RACE 2: Cai Poh Wang * (O Placais) 38.1. New Sensation * (Powell) 38.3.

RACE 3: Marine Treasure * (Powell) 38.7. Dante's Reprieve (M Rodd) 37.4. Solitaire (M Kellady) 41.2. Trigger Man 38.1.

RACE 4: Boy Wonder * (M Nunes) 38.1. Sahaba (O Chavez) 41.3. Casey (B Vorster) 38.4. Do De La Vega (Rodd) 40.6. Mettellocene (H Syafiq) 37.7. Silent Boss 43.4. Venus De Milo (D David) 38.6.

RACE 5: Darci's Boy (Nunes) canter/38.9. Hee's Forte (Duric) 40.3. French Vintage (Kellady) * 37.8. Heavenly Hand (David) 43.2. Archer Company canter/38.5. Suvarnabhumi * 37/38.

RACE 6: Best Tothelign (Kellady) 37.8. White Hunter * 39.2.

RACE 7: Northern Knight * 36.7. Gold Faith (CC Wong) 40.9. Holy Grail * (Grylls) canter/38.2. Gannet * (Grylls) 35.1. Black Swan (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.9.

RACE 8: Be Bee (Powell) * 37.8. Mr Hanks * (Duric) 41.8. Charger * 43.7. Ferocious * (R Shafiq) 35.1. Whistling Win (Placais) 44.5. Glamorous (Nunes) 43.4.

RACE 9: Guilty Pleasures * 37.9. Certainly * 37.4. Chairman (Nunes) * canter/40.1. Golazo (David) * canter/37.8.

RACE 10: Unconquered * pace work/37.4. Dreamweaver (Placais) 41.4. Elite General (Placais) 36.5. Soldado * (Kellady ) 38.5.