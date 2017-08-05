Kranji trackwork

Racing

Quechua is spearheading trainer Ricardo Le Grange's five-pronged attack in tomorrow's Chairman's Trophy race.  TNP FILE PHOTO

Aug 05, 2017 12:00 am

All nine of trainer Ricardo Le Grange's runners for tomorrow showed up on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning.

All looking fit and well, it looks like Le Grange is going to have a fruitful meeting.

The South African trainer has a stranglehold on the $300,000 Group 2 Chairman's Trophy over 1,800m in Race 8, commanding half the 10-horse field headed by stable champion Quechua.

Although Quechua was galloped by jockey Barend Vorster yesterday morning, the seven-year-old will be ridden by this season's leading jockey Vlad Duric in tomorrow's Chairman's Trophy.

Duric partnered the horse to victory in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup last time out on June 4.

The gallops:

RACE 2: Safeer (T Krisna) 40.5. Super Denman 44.5.

RACE 3: Situation (N Juglall) 37.2.

RACE 8 (Group 2 Chairman's Trophy): Quechua (B Vorster) 43.3. Time Odyssey (Vorster) 40.4. Storm Troops (Juglall) 41.1. Perfect P (Vorster) 41.2. Song To The Moon (Juglall) 39.5.

RACE 10: Southern Dragon (Krisna) 42.5.

