Kranji trackwork

Imperial March (above, in one of his three wins) looks well during training and is a chance in tomorrow’s Race 8.

Only three of tomorrow's runners went against the clock in their winding-up gallops at Kranji yesterday.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange's MAGNIFICENT went at a leisurely pace over 600m in 44.8sec.

The three-year-old is running in Race 5.

Le Grange's IMPERIAL MARCH had jockey Barend Vorster astride when clocking 43.5, looking well.

Imperial March is engaged in Race 8.

Trainer David Hill's PENTAGON, who is running in the same race as Imperial March, cantered and then galloped in 42.7 with Sam Subian aboard.

A last-start second to Elite Beast, Pentagon has improved and can go one better.