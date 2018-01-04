Kranji trackwork

The Mark Walker-trained Bringer Of War (with jockey Derreck David astride) winning with ease on June 11 last year.

CLASS 2 - 1,400m:Good News (B Woodworth) 37.2. Mighty Conqueror * (Woodworth) 39.3. Absolute Miracle (O Placais) 38.4. Certainly * 38.8. Lightning Fast (I Saifudin) canter/37.9. Sandtop canter/35.1. Makanani 44.2. Battle Of Troy * canter/35.6.

CLASS 3 - 1,000m:Justice Light (C Grylls) gallop. Macarthur (V Duric) 39.8. Mokastar * (N Juglall) 36.2. Colchester (D Moor) 36.8. Dragon Spirit gallop. Elite Power (Duric) 37.4. En Civil (Azhar) canter/38.7. River Of Gold 36.7. Silkino 39.9. Alamosa Express (Duric)

CLASS 4 (1) - 1400m:Marvel Hero * (Grylls) 36.2. Keepitup (M Ewe) 44.3. Majulah canter/35.9. Little Big Man * (Moor) 35.7. Sun Lion canter/37.3. Jacks Secret * (R Zawari) 35.5. Happy Baby * (Placais) 35. Moon Charm canter/39.8. Yu Long Emperor canter/38.9.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400m:Super Power * (B Vorster) canter/36.7. Gold City (M Rodd) 38.1. Higher Soul 37.6. One Kinabalu (M Kellady) 38.1. Target 40.6. El Camino 41.9. Military Might * 36.3.

CLASS 4 - 1,000m:Yulong Fast Steed * (Rodd) 35.5. Uncle Lucky * 35.2. Haytham * 33.6. Host The Nation (E Aslam) 36.7. Third Rock (Azhar) 41.4. Bringer Of War (Zawari) * 34.9. My Horse * (M Zaki) 36.6. Moonraker canter/38.6. Fragrance Empire (Ewe) 42.2. Super Genius * (CK Ng) 34.9. Mettlesome (T See) 40.3.

NOVICE - 1,200m:Gol Goal (Kellady) 37.7. Keep The Justice 42.1. Key Success 36.7. Chocante * (J Powell) 37.7. Claudia's Beauty (R Curatolo) 36.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m:Impediment canter/40. Masurao (A Munro) 37.2. Sugartime Jazz (Aslam) 38.5. Dicaprio (S Shafrizal) 40.8. Golden Thunder 37.3. Cheetah King canter/38.9. Mongolian Chief (Shafrizal) 39.7. Sun Empire (CC Wong) canter/36.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,000m:Invincible Man (Curatolo) 36.4. Kubera's Chief 35.6. Sun Seeker canter/38.8. Flying Shadow (Munro) 37.6.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400m:Introit (Moor) 40.3. Around The World * (Placais) canter/35.8. Leonardo (Woodworth) 39.1. Energizer * (Woodworth) canter/35.8. Walters Bay (Y Salim) 45.8. Roman Wells 38.8. Sorbeta (Moor) 39.5. Avengers Hero * (See) 38.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m:Elite Emperor (Munro) 36.7. Giorgio (See) 40.1. Red Rackham canter/38.6. Magic Paint * (Curatolo) 37.2. Joyous 36.6. Powerful As Wind (Curatolo) canter/38.9. American Sniper 38.4. Kashan (Ng) 35.5.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200m:Basilisk * (Placais) 36.4. Crown Delight (Ewe) 35.8. Elite Kingdom * (Grylls) 34.4. Bebop 36.5. Born To Be King * (Powell) 38.1. Lim's Keyway 39.1. Lim's Warrior (T Krisna) 39.1. Sparkling Gold 38.1. Tauros 37. Hallelujah (Woodworth) 37.1. What's New * (Rodd) 37.