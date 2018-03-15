Kranji trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1:
Heavenly Hand 36.5. Saint Lincoln (J Powell) 37.6.
RACE 2:
Able Pins * (M Kellady) 37.7. Happy Buffalo 37.9. Pacific Pearl 40.4. Conservation (V Duric) 40.1.
RACE 3:
Mister Yeoh * (M Rodd) 38.2. Sun Elizabeth 36.6.
RACE 4:
Sattar * 36.5. Kiss Your Song * (Kellady) 37.8. Amanzoe * (Grylls) 37.4.
RACE 5:
Mr Scorsese (R Iskandar) 37.4. Easter Mate * (Kok) 40.6. Turquoise King * (Firdaus) 37.2. Chocolats * (Powell) 37.8. Humdinger (Grylls) 38.1. Lim's Regard * (Duric) 36.7.
RACE 6:
Sonny Bill (Grylls) 36.9. Roman Wells 37.4. Skydance Eclipse (G Boss) 37.8. Bohemian 35.8.
RACE 7 :
Ladrone * (Kellady) 37.6. Sacred Guru * (Duric) 36.4. The Odds * 38.9. Imperial Falls * (Rodd) 38.1. Soldado * (Powell) 37.9.
RACE 8:
Quechua (Juglall) 36.3. Elite Excalibur (Rodd) 37.4. Well Done (Duric) 38.3. Mr Fantastic (Vorster) 36.3. Laughing Gravy (Rodd) pace work. Preditor (Kellady) 37.7. Elite Invincible * (Firdaus) 35.1. Dee Dee D'or 37.9.
RACE 9:
Viviano * (Zawari) 35.1. Flak Jacket 44.8. Sir Isaac * 38.2.
RACE 10:
O'Reilly Bay (Grylls) 38.6. Optimum Star (Placais) 37.1. In Bocca Al Lupo * 35.8.
