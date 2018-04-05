Kranji trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1:
Bohemian 37.4.
RACE 2:
Majestic (I Azhar) 35.9. Nova Vocal (C Grylls) 40.3.
RACE 3:
King Of War 45. Happy Baby 40.6.
Optimum Star (O Placais) 39.3. Across The Sea 37.4. Success Come True (Azhar) 34.8.
RACE 4:
Ace Harbour H (Juglall) 36.4. Roman Wells pace work. Cognitive Intact 44.1. Roughead 38.6. Einstein's Cross (Juglall) 36.2. Ball And Chain (Vorster) 36.2.
Gold Company pace work.
RACE 5:
Winning Cause (Juglall) 36.6. Baffert H (Rodd) 38.2. Country Warrior H (Kellady) 38.4. Dutrow H (Powell) 37.4. Sacred Galaxy H (Duric) 34.8.
RACE 6:
Cape Lincoln (Powell) pace work. Dragon (Placais) 37.
RACE 7:
Gol Goal H (Kellady) 37.4. Pioneer Step H (Duric) 42.3. Gold City 39.6. Magic Wand H (Juglall) 37.4. Southern Glory 40.8. Gold Reward (Rodd) pace work two rounds.
RACE 8:
McGregor/pace work (39.1.). Awesome 42.6. Guilty Pleasures (Kellady) 38.2. Elite Star (Powell) 38.3. Marine Treasure (Powell) 38.8. Supernova 38.3.
RACE 9:
Most Favorite H (Powell) 44.2. Board Walk (Vorster) 37.3. Master Of Malibu H (Vorster) 36.4. Khudawand H 37.1.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 2:
Good Catch H (N Juglall) 40.5.
RACE 4:
Gangnam Classic (CS Chin) 42.6.
RACE 5:
Super Denman H (B Vorster)/pace work.
RACE 6:
Mighty Emperor (T Krisna) 43.8. Northern Light (R Zawari) canter/43.5.
