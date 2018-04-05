Kranji trackwork

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1:

Bohemian 37.4.

RACE 2:

Majestic (I Azhar) 35.9. Nova Vocal (C Grylls) 40.3.

RACE 3:

King Of War 45. Happy Baby 40.6.

Optimum Star (O Placais) 39.3. Across The Sea 37.4. Success Come True (Azhar) 34.8.

RACE 4:

Ace Harbour H (Juglall) 36.4. Roman Wells pace work. Cognitive Intact 44.1. Roughead 38.6. Einstein's Cross (Juglall) 36.2. Ball And Chain (Vorster) 36.2.

Gold Company pace work.

RACE 5:

Winning Cause (Juglall) 36.6. Baffert H (Rodd) 38.2. Country Warrior H (Kellady) 38.4. Dutrow H (Powell) 37.4. Sacred Galaxy H (Duric) 34.8.

RACE 6:

Cape Lincoln (Powell) pace work. Dragon (Placais) 37.

RACE 7:

Gol Goal H (Kellady) 37.4. Pioneer Step H (Duric) 42.3. Gold City 39.6. Magic Wand H (Juglall) 37.4. Southern Glory 40.8. Gold Reward (Rodd) pace work two rounds.

RACE 8:

McGregor/pace work (39.1.). Awesome 42.6. Guilty Pleasures (Kellady) 38.2. Elite Star (Powell) 38.3. Marine Treasure (Powell) 38.8. Supernova 38.3.

RACE 9:

Most Favorite H (Powell) 44.2. Board Walk (Vorster) 37.3. Master Of Malibu H (Vorster) 36.4. Khudawand H 37.1.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 2:

Good Catch H (N Juglall) 40.5.

RACE 4:

Gangnam Classic (CS Chin) 42.6.

RACE 5:

Super Denman H (B Vorster)/pace work.

RACE 6:

Mighty Emperor (T Krisna) 43.8. Northern Light (R Zawari) canter/43.5.