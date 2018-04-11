Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,000M:
Best Wishes *,canter/39.8. White Chin (C Grylls) 36.6. Yulong Xiong Ba *,(B Woodworth) canter/37.3. Classified 37.4. Longhu 44.8. Flak Jacket 45. Kratos *,37.9. Red Dawn (M Kellady) 38.7
Monday: Stock Broker *,37.8.
CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,100M:
Farees *,(J Powell) 38.4. Typhon (T See) 45.1. Dazzling Speed *,(V Duric) 36.4. Ocean General ( I Azhar) 40.3.
Monday: Maidanz Beauty *,39.5. Royal Guard *,(M Kellady) 40.2.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,700M:
Smart Vintage (M Rodd) canter/36.8. Bangkok Boy *,(R Iskandar) 36.8. Avengers Hero *,(Woodworth) 39.5. Holy Grail (Grylls) canter/38.2. Justice Grace (O Placais) 39.5. Carnelian 38.1. Silent Arrow pace work.
Monday: Hongchen (S Noh) 37.9. Yulong Honor (N Juglall) canter/36.2. Dream Big 37.9.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200M:
Silver Win Fortune (I Saifudin) 43.5. Taichi Belt (Duric) 41.9. Prince Ferdinand pace work. Saint Lincoln *,(Powell) 37.5. Murdoch 39.8. Parker 39.8. Satellite Turbo 43.5. Sun Empire (CC Wong) canter/37.9. Million Round (Woodworth) canter/37.2.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,100M:
Elite Warrior pace work. Invincible Man *,37.1. White Coffee 38.3. Lucky Boy (WS Chan) 38.8. Dragon Gold *,35.7.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M:
High Street (Azhar) canter/37.3. Lincoln Fame 41.3. Thomas De Lago (Woodworth) canter/39.1. Pacific Pearl 39.8.
Merchant Marine (Juglall) 37.7. Ultimate Killer 41.1.
Monday: Ol Mate Buzzer *,41.7.
CLASS 5 - 1,100M:
Top Banana 40.5. Kubera's Chief *,(R Curatolo) 35.8. Solitaire pace work. Flying Shadow gallop. Secondwave (TH Koh) barrier/38.9. Hippo Ventura 35.8. Simpang 38,7. King Of Thieves 38.7.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M:
Kiss Your Song *,(Kellady) 37.3. Glamorous *,(Duric) 40.5. Gingerman 37.9. Phan Nee Star 37.4. Conatus G (Wong) canter/39.9. Tiger Force (T Krisna) 37.9.
Monday: Geb Warrior (Vorster) canter/36.2. Wecando *,(I Amirul) 39.3.
