Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: General Conatus * (CC Wong) 37.1. Heavenly *and (S Noh) 41.5. Gold Mosa * (I Saifudin) 39.6. Bonjour Bob 36.6. Magic Paint (Z Zuriman) 44.8.
RACE 2: Panache * (R Iskandar) 38.9. Pegasus Junior 38.3. Gold Reward 38.2.
RACE 3: Dinghu Mountain * 37.8. I've Got A Feeling * (M Kellady) 37.7. Bengal Lancer (M Rodd) 38.2.
RACE 4: Race For Fame canter/37.3.
Tuesday: Kennedy (A Munro) barrier/39.2.
RACE 5: Arc Triumph * (C Grylls) 39.1. Imperium * 39.9. Fifth Command Flag 37.1.
RACE 6: Lim's Shot * (S Noh) 41.2. Julius Caesar (I Amirul) 37.8. *idden Promise 38.3.
RACE 7: Olympic Anthem * 36.5. Lincoln Road * (Kellady) 37.8. Spanish Bay 43.8. Constant Justice * (Grylls) 39.6. Grand Cross 44.6.
RACE 8: Montaigne * 37.7. Smart Racer * (M Rodd) 38.3. Little Big Man * (Iskandar) 45.3. Q Nine Million * (Noh) 42.6. Mings Man (Grylls) 37.3. Sacred Surfer (Grylls) 37.8. Galileo's Approach (Kellady) 39.9.
GALLOP BY *ORSE RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 2: Geb Warrior (B Vorster) fastwork.
