Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY

CHAIRMAN'S TROPHY - 1,600m: Elite Excalibur * (M Rodd) 39.8. Infantry * (V Duric) 42.6. Clarton Super * (I Azhar) 35.2. Well Done * (Y Salim) 36.1. Nova Strike * (O Placais) 35.3. Circuit Land (C Grylls) 39.4. Mr Spielberg (Grylls) 41.8. Jupiter Gold (A Munro) 37.8.

Monday: Quechua (B Vorster) 36.3.

MERLION TROPHY - 1,2 00m: Distinctive Darci * (Duric) 41.1. Speedy Dragon * (K A'Isisuhairi) 35.6. Aramco * (Powell) 38.3. Lincoln Road (M Kellady) 43.7. Nova Swiss * (Placais) 37.8. Constant Justice * (Grylls) 38.7. Nova Missile (B Woodworth) 40.8. Mighty Conqueror (I Saifudin) 40.5.

Monday: Countofmontecristo * 37.7. Alibi * (N Juglall) 36.6. Lim's Cruiser * (G Boss) 36.9. Golden Sword 38.6.

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,100m: Awesome pace work. Oxbow Sun * (CC Wong) 37.4. Mr Luck (Woodworth) 36.8. Uncle Lucky (Grylls) 36.7. Classified 39.6.

Monday: Pole Paradise * 39.7. Anonymous * 44.2. Marine Treasure * (Kellady) 38.9. Elite Star 37.7. Really Capable 39.9.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200m: Command Royale (WS Chan) 38.1. Tales Of Summer * (K Nuh) 38.6. Big Man * (Kellady) 37.9. Mystic Master * 34.5. Ares (M Ewe) 41.8. Yulong Fast Steed * 41.4. Humdinger (Grylls) 36.3. Satellite Winner (Grylls) 38.3. Faithfully pace work/41.3.Justice Smart pace work.

Monday: Queen Roulette 39.2. Andado * 37.8. Lim's Magic * (G Boss) 38.1.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200m: Toliman 36.5. Mr Crowe 36.1. Paparazzi * (Powell) 37.9. Lim's Royal gallop. Star Genius 46. Baffert * (Rodd) 38.6. Southern Spur 38.7. Gold Crown 36.7. Sacred Galaxy (Duric) 40.8. Crazy Dreams (Woodworth) 40.8.

Monday: Sky Rocket 40.5. Enchanted Mister * (Juglall) 36.2. White Chin (Grylls) barrier/36.7.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,800m: Moment Of Justice canter/45.2. O'Reilly's Dancer (Powell) 38.7. Roughead 38.9.

Matsuribayashi * 37.3. Galaxy Express 37.8. Justice Grace canter/37.1.

Monday: Yulong Honor * 36.3. Millennium's Rule 39.8. Rich Beauty 40.4. Lim's Ripple 38.5. Chairman Wind 38.6.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200m: Come And Take All * (R Curatolo) 38.7. Fusion Power pace work H. Red Symphony (Kellady) 38.3. Cerdan 37.6.

Monday: Justice Lass 36.8. Lord Ascot 39.9. Super Line * (S Shafrizal) 36.8. Soldado (Kellady) 37.7. Super Denman (Vorster) 36.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Danger Zone (Placais) 36.2. Gold Mosa (Saifudin) 39.4. Military Alliance (Ewe) 38.7. Speedy Nancho 36.7. Walters Bay (Woodworth) 40.8. Grand Paris canter/38.8. Lam Edition 40.6. Gin Go Gin 36.9.

Monday: King Of Thieves (Z Zuriman) 41.4.

MAIDEN - 1,200m: Merchant Marine 36.2. Sun Fei * (Wong) canter 38.2. Flash 37.6. Plucky Lad 38.1. Dynamic Eagle (WH Kok) pace work. Hallelujah (Woodworth) 38.9. Energizer 43.4.

Monday: D'Great Pride (Ewe) 37.4.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000m:

Burkaan (Woodworth) 38.8. Giant Killing 39.6. Mr Rockwell (Grylls) 40.4. Sothistheone (Placais) 37.7.

Monday: Circuit Winner (Grylls) barrier/37.8. Drone * 36.7. Mont Choisy (Juglall) 37.3. Monte Nerone (Vorster) 37.3. Mr Rockwell 45.1.