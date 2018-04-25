Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY
CHAIRMAN'S TROPHY - 1,600m: Elite Excalibur * (M Rodd) 39.8. Infantry * (V Duric) 42.6. Clarton Super * (I Azhar) 35.2. Well Done * (Y Salim) 36.1. Nova Strike * (O Placais) 35.3. Circuit Land (C Grylls) 39.4. Mr Spielberg (Grylls) 41.8. Jupiter Gold (A Munro) 37.8.
Monday: Quechua (B Vorster) 36.3.
MERLION TROPHY - 1,2 00m: Distinctive Darci * (Duric) 41.1. Speedy Dragon * (K A'Isisuhairi) 35.6. Aramco * (Powell) 38.3. Lincoln Road (M Kellady) 43.7. Nova Swiss * (Placais) 37.8. Constant Justice * (Grylls) 38.7. Nova Missile (B Woodworth) 40.8. Mighty Conqueror (I Saifudin) 40.5.
Monday: Countofmontecristo * 37.7. Alibi * (N Juglall) 36.6. Lim's Cruiser * (G Boss) 36.9. Golden Sword 38.6.
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,100m: Awesome pace work. Oxbow Sun * (CC Wong) 37.4. Mr Luck (Woodworth) 36.8. Uncle Lucky (Grylls) 36.7. Classified 39.6.
Monday: Pole Paradise * 39.7. Anonymous * 44.2. Marine Treasure * (Kellady) 38.9. Elite Star 37.7. Really Capable 39.9.
CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200m: Command Royale (WS Chan) 38.1. Tales Of Summer * (K Nuh) 38.6. Big Man * (Kellady) 37.9. Mystic Master * 34.5. Ares (M Ewe) 41.8. Yulong Fast Steed * 41.4. Humdinger (Grylls) 36.3. Satellite Winner (Grylls) 38.3. Faithfully pace work/41.3.Justice Smart pace work.
Monday: Queen Roulette 39.2. Andado * 37.8. Lim's Magic * (G Boss) 38.1.
CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200m: Toliman 36.5. Mr Crowe 36.1. Paparazzi * (Powell) 37.9. Lim's Royal gallop. Star Genius 46. Baffert * (Rodd) 38.6. Southern Spur 38.7. Gold Crown 36.7. Sacred Galaxy (Duric) 40.8. Crazy Dreams (Woodworth) 40.8.
Monday: Sky Rocket 40.5. Enchanted Mister * (Juglall) 36.2. White Chin (Grylls) barrier/36.7.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,800m: Moment Of Justice canter/45.2. O'Reilly's Dancer (Powell) 38.7. Roughead 38.9.
Matsuribayashi * 37.3. Galaxy Express 37.8. Justice Grace canter/37.1.
Monday: Yulong Honor * 36.3. Millennium's Rule 39.8. Rich Beauty 40.4. Lim's Ripple 38.5. Chairman Wind 38.6.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200m: Come And Take All * (R Curatolo) 38.7. Fusion Power pace work H. Red Symphony (Kellady) 38.3. Cerdan 37.6.
Monday: Justice Lass 36.8. Lord Ascot 39.9. Super Line * (S Shafrizal) 36.8. Soldado (Kellady) 37.7. Super Denman (Vorster) 36.2.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Danger Zone (Placais) 36.2. Gold Mosa (Saifudin) 39.4. Military Alliance (Ewe) 38.7. Speedy Nancho 36.7. Walters Bay (Woodworth) 40.8. Grand Paris canter/38.8. Lam Edition 40.6. Gin Go Gin 36.9.
Monday: King Of Thieves (Z Zuriman) 41.4.
MAIDEN - 1,200m: Merchant Marine 36.2. Sun Fei * (Wong) canter 38.2. Flash 37.6. Plucky Lad 38.1. Dynamic Eagle (WH Kok) pace work. Hallelujah (Woodworth) 38.9. Energizer 43.4.
Monday: D'Great Pride (Ewe) 37.4.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000m:
Burkaan (Woodworth) 38.8. Giant Killing 39.6. Mr Rockwell (Grylls) 40.4. Sothistheone (Placais) 37.7.
Monday: Circuit Winner (Grylls) barrier/37.8. Drone * 36.7. Mont Choisy (Juglall) 37.3. Monte Nerone (Vorster) 37.3. Mr Rockwell 45.1.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now