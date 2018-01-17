Kranji trackwork by Friday's enteries

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR FRIDAY

Kranji Stakes A (1) - 1,400m: Gilt Complex * 39.1. Spanish Bay 42.5. Chairman * (G Boss) 40. Blue Danube (CK Ng) canter/38.8.

Monday: Majestic Moments (N Juglall) canter/35.5. Mr Fantastic (B Vorster) 35.5. Newlands * 39.2. Raise No Doubt 45. Eclipse Splash * 37.3.

Kranji Stakes A (2) - 1,400m: Mr Spielberg 35.4. Nova Strike * (T See) 36.7. Good News (B Woodworth) 36.7. Battle Of Troy * (CC Wong) canter/39.2.

Monday: Bahana 38.8. Twickenham 39.1. Iron Man * (Vorster) canter/35.5. Hermano Menor * (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.8. Mighty Kenny (Juglall) canter/35.3. Conilad * 37.2.

Class 3 - 1,200m: Kingsman * 39.3. Lim's Reform (CK Ng) 36.4. Colchester (I Azhar) 39.2. Wonderful Knight (B Woodworth) 46. Dreamweaver 37.4. Xiong Fong * 39.3. Southern Man * 39.5.

Monday: Justice Day 38.4. I've Got A Feeling (J Powell) 37.7. Queen Roulette (Z Zuriman) 39.3. Scorpio * 37.3. Moritz Eclipse 36.7. Yulong Honor (Vorster) 35.4.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Satellite Winner * (C Grylls) 38.6. Smart Master 40.1.

Monday: Master Of Malibu * (Juglall) 35.5. Smart Fortune pace work. Bellus Wonder 35.1.

Class 4 - 1,700m: Panache canter/37.7. Sugartime Jazz (Woodworth) 38.1. Neo's Classic (Y Salim) 41.9. Carnelian (A Munro) 35.9. General Conatus (Wong) canter/39.4.

Monday: Arr Flair * (E Aslam) 38.6. Red Riding Wood pace work. Falkirk Lead 39.1. Quetzal gallop. Chairman Wind 37.8.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Rum N Raisins (Woodworth) 42.6. Optimum Star (Placais) 38. Ocean Master (M Zaki) 39.1. Golden Spark 39.8.

Monday: The Dodger 38.2. Red General * 35.5.

Open Maiden - 1,400m: Mr Hopkins (Duric) 38.1. Happy Buffalo * 37.9. Walters Bay (M Ewe) 40.8. Raja Muda (Azhar) canter/40.6. Roman Wells * 37.7. Istana 35.9. Claudia's Beauty

Sorbeta

Monday: Yulong Holy Flying 38.8. Golden States (Juglall) 36.6. Big Wave 36.6.

Restricted Maiden - 1,200m: Crown Gift * (Woodworth) pace work. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 39.1. Thoth Warrior 40.2. Beautiful Day (T See) canter/36.9. Come And Take All 36.4. Lucky Victory * 38.5. Sonny Bill (Zawari) 36.4. What's New * (Rodd) 38.3. Impresario (Placais) 35.7.

Monday: Einstein's Cross * 36.6.