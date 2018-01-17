Kranji trackwork by Sunday's enteries
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY
Kranji Stakes B (1) - 1,000m: Mighty Conqueror * (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.7. Viviano canter/pace work. Al Green * (C Grylls) 37.7.
Kranji Stakes B (2) - 1,000m: Darc Bounty * (G Boss) 36.7. Nova Missile barrier/35.4. Golden Tomahawk 40.8. Reach For The Sun canter/39.4.
Class 4 - 1,400m: Battle Sun (CC Wong) canter/39.1. Mr Clint * (Grylls) 36.6. All My Eye (Salim) 40.5. Mr Mosa * (Grylls) 36.3. Southern Glory (N Zyrul) barrier/36.9.
Monday: Mr Mosa pace work.
Class 4 - 1,100m: My Gold * (Zaki) 35.5. Special Rain (R Curatolo) barrier/36.5. Great Seven 36.7.
Novice - 1,200m: Lim's Pershing (Aslam) 38.1. Easy Does It * (Grylls) 36.7. Master Miner * (Aslam) 36.6. Little Master 36.7.
Monday: Paparazzi * (Kellady) 37.7. Urashima Taro (A'Isisuhairi) 38.4.
Class 4 - 1,400m: Taichi Belt 40.3. Tembusu Estrela (Boss) 40.6. White Coffee (Aslam) 35.4. Happy Baby * (Placais) 38. Sun Empire canter/37.5. Fighting Warrior 42.7. Grey Gatsby 37.7. Morales * 37.9. Patroclus (T See) 38.8. Kubera's Chief 35.7.
Class 4 - 1,100m: Arion 36.3. Sabik (Powell) 39. Honor 37.8. Sing Roulette (I Saifudin) 36.6. Snip 45.3. Blue Diamond 37.9.
Monday: Thunder Cat pace work.
Class 5 - 1,700m: Mongolian Chief 38.6. The One (M Ewe) 42.2. Giorgio (See) 41.2. Aeolus 42.8. Gold Customer canter/pace work.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Super Eight (Aslam) 37.8. Pop Gems canter/39.9. Red Rackham canter/37.5. Top Note * (Wong) 36.3. King Of Thieves (Zuriman) 36.7.
Monday: Satellite Star 38.9.
Maiden - 1,200m: Golden Fatkid (Ewe) 39.7. High Street (Azhar) canter/35.8. Yellow Jade Horse (I Saifudin) 43.7. Paragon Star * (Woodworth) 36.8. Rocket Fighter * (Placais) 36.8.
Restricted Maiden - 1,100m: Crown Delight (Ewe) 37.1. Amanzoe * (Zawari) 42.1. Hun Yeang Road * (Azhar) 36.3. Imperium (S Shafrizal) 38.1. Lucky Master 34.9. Sparkle Lot 43.8. Workaholic (Placais) 38.8. Hallelujah (Woodworth) 39.8.
Monday: Wild Bee 36.7.
