Racing

Kranji trial results

May 05, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Zac Ace * (N Juglall) blinkers

2 Happy Dayz * (V Duric) blinkers

3 Pint Sized Prince, starting stall

4 Eclair Shadow (M Nunes) blinkers

5 Cambridge (M Rodd) starting stall

6 Quechua (B Vorster) blinkers

7 Millennium's Rule (G Boss) blinkers

8 First Passthepost (I Saifudin) blinkers

Margins and time: ¾, 2, 3¼, ½, 4, ¾, 8½ (1min 00.50sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Super Joe * (Vorster)

2 Astrojet * (Boss) blinkers

3 Secret Squirrel * (A Munro) pacifiers

4 Super Dan (MM Firdaus)

5 Lim's Archer * (Rodd) blinkers

6 Winning Cause * (Juglall)

7 Taichi Belt (D Beasley)

8 Deadline Day (Duric)

Margins and time: Ns, ns, hd, nk, nk, 2¼, ½ (1:00.80)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Mr Fantastic * (Vorster)

2 War Affair * (Beasley)

3 Kirks Ryker (Firdaus)

4 Storm Troops (Juglall)

5 Poseidon (Duric)

6 Twickenham (Munro)

7 Well Done (Rodd)

Margins and time: ½, 1¼, 1½, 2, nk, 2½ (1:00.80)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Wonderful * (M Kellady)

2 Italian Job

3 Kolombia * (Beasley)

4 Skywalk * (Duric)

5 Could Be Pearls * (Rodd)

6 Taramea (I Amirul)

7 Pole Paradise (Saifudin)

8 Zip A Dee Doo Dah (Boss)

Margins and time: 6, ½, 1¼, ¾, 1¼, 1¼, 13¾ (59.91sec)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Terms Of Reference * (Firdaus)

2 The Capital * (Vorster)

3 Iron Man * (Juglall)

4 Moritz Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi)

5 Really Capable (Amirul)

6 Zippy General (Boss)

7 Squire Osbaldeston (Beasley)

8 Gold Faith (Munro)

Margins and time: 5¾, 2¼, 1½, nk, hd, hd, 2¾ (59.89sec)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Mighty Kenny * (Juglall)

2 Parliament * (Vorster)

3 Mark Eclipse * (A'Isisuhairi)

4 Mr Fatkid H (Rodd)

5 Red Duke (Boss)

6 Lim's Elusive (Beasley)

7 Leon (Nunes)

8 Mr Exchequer (J Powell)

9 I've Got A Feeling (Kellady)

Margins and time: 2¾, 1¼, 2, 1½, nk, hd, ¾, shd (1:00.18)

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Splice *

2 Eclipse Flash * (Boss)

3 Lim's Sincere * (Beasley)

4 Easter Mate (E Aslam)

5 Gol Goal (Powell)

6 Elite General (Rodd)

7 El Camino

Margins and time: ½, 3¼, 3¼, ½, ns, 22¾ (1:00.41)

TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)

1 D'Don (Saifudin)

2 Target

3 Parker (Z Zuriman)

4 Copacabana (Rodd)

5 Proud Pinoy (Amirul)

6 Energizer

7 Lim's Invincible (Beasley)

8 Changbai Mountain (Powell)

9 Demolition (Boss)

Margins and time: ½, ns, 1, ns, hd, nk, 1½, 7¾ (1:01.06)

TRIAL 9 (PRACTICE)

1 Tassajara * (Kellady)

2 Brother Wind * (Aslam)

3 Start Me Up (M Jailani)

4 Aurora Australis * (Boss)

5 Tembusu Estrella (Amirul)

6 Lion City Gold

7 Mighty Phoenix (Beasley)

8 Ramzes (Saifudin)

Margins and time: Nk, ½, ns, 3¼, 1¾, 1¾, 4¾ (1:01.61)