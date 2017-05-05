Kranji trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Zac Ace * (N Juglall) blinkers
2 Happy Dayz * (V Duric) blinkers
3 Pint Sized Prince, starting stall
4 Eclair Shadow (M Nunes) blinkers
5 Cambridge (M Rodd) starting stall
6 Quechua (B Vorster) blinkers
7 Millennium's Rule (G Boss) blinkers
8 First Passthepost (I Saifudin) blinkers
Margins and time: ¾, 2, 3¼, ½, 4, ¾, 8½ (1min 00.50sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Super Joe * (Vorster)
2 Astrojet * (Boss) blinkers
3 Secret Squirrel * (A Munro) pacifiers
4 Super Dan (MM Firdaus)
5 Lim's Archer * (Rodd) blinkers
6 Winning Cause * (Juglall)
7 Taichi Belt (D Beasley)
8 Deadline Day (Duric)
Margins and time: Ns, ns, hd, nk, nk, 2¼, ½ (1:00.80)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Mr Fantastic * (Vorster)
2 War Affair * (Beasley)
3 Kirks Ryker (Firdaus)
4 Storm Troops (Juglall)
5 Poseidon (Duric)
6 Twickenham (Munro)
7 Well Done (Rodd)
Margins and time: ½, 1¼, 1½, 2, nk, 2½ (1:00.80)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Wonderful * (M Kellady)
2 Italian Job
3 Kolombia * (Beasley)
4 Skywalk * (Duric)
5 Could Be Pearls * (Rodd)
6 Taramea (I Amirul)
7 Pole Paradise (Saifudin)
8 Zip A Dee Doo Dah (Boss)
Margins and time: 6, ½, 1¼, ¾, 1¼, 1¼, 13¾ (59.91sec)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Terms Of Reference * (Firdaus)
2 The Capital * (Vorster)
3 Iron Man * (Juglall)
4 Moritz Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi)
5 Really Capable (Amirul)
6 Zippy General (Boss)
7 Squire Osbaldeston (Beasley)
8 Gold Faith (Munro)
Margins and time: 5¾, 2¼, 1½, nk, hd, hd, 2¾ (59.89sec)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Mighty Kenny * (Juglall)
2 Parliament * (Vorster)
3 Mark Eclipse * (A'Isisuhairi)
4 Mr Fatkid H (Rodd)
5 Red Duke (Boss)
6 Lim's Elusive (Beasley)
7 Leon (Nunes)
8 Mr Exchequer (J Powell)
9 I've Got A Feeling (Kellady)
Margins and time: 2¾, 1¼, 2, 1½, nk, hd, ¾, shd (1:00.18)
TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)
1 Splice *
2 Eclipse Flash * (Boss)
3 Lim's Sincere * (Beasley)
4 Easter Mate (E Aslam)
5 Gol Goal (Powell)
6 Elite General (Rodd)
7 El Camino
Margins and time: ½, 3¼, 3¼, ½, ns, 22¾ (1:00.41)
TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)
1 D'Don (Saifudin)
2 Target
3 Parker (Z Zuriman)
4 Copacabana (Rodd)
5 Proud Pinoy (Amirul)
6 Energizer
7 Lim's Invincible (Beasley)
8 Changbai Mountain (Powell)
9 Demolition (Boss)
Margins and time: ½, ns, 1, ns, hd, nk, 1½, 7¾ (1:01.06)
TRIAL 9 (PRACTICE)
1 Tassajara * (Kellady)
2 Brother Wind * (Aslam)
3 Start Me Up (M Jailani)
4 Aurora Australis * (Boss)
5 Tembusu Estrella (Amirul)
6 Lion City Gold
7 Mighty Phoenix (Beasley)
8 Ramzes (Saifudin)
Margins and time: Nk, ½, ns, 3¼, 1¾, 1¾, 4¾ (1:01.61)