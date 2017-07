E-mail this article

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S MEETING

RACE 1: Ninepins and Golden Rosewood.

RACE 3: Always There, Perfect Challenger and Neo's Classic.

RACE 5: Sun Dance.

RACE 6: Stock Broker.

RACE 7: Fragrance Empire.

RACE 8: Moritz Eclipse.

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S MEETING

RACE 4: Nova Classic.

RACE 5: Peregrine Falcon.

RACE 6: Wonderful and Faaltless.

RACE 7: No Smoking Jeff and Target.

RACE 8: Yaya Papaya.