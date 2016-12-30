Kratos ready to score

Kratos found newcomer Olympian Eager too good last time out.

The grey KRATOS has a good chance to break through in Race 2 at Kranji on Monday.

The Cliff Brown-trained three-year-old New Zealand-bred signalled his chances with an earnest 600m hit-out in 37.5sec yesterday morning.

From four starts, Kratos has notched two seconds and a third. On yesterday's gallop, he should score.

Brown's ELITE BEAST (Race 3) also worked well in 37.6 with Michael Rodd astride.

GALLOPS BY MONDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Hidden Promise (R Zawari) 38.3. Key On Kodiac (M Rodd) 38.9.

RACE 2: Kratos * 37.5. Dreampitcher (M Kellady) 40.3. Justice Light (G Mosse).

RACE 3: Elite Beast * (Rodd) 37.6. Moon River canter/37.

RACE 4: Manmadhan 41.5. Gravity (M Zaki) 37.5.

RACE 5: Macarthur * 44.1. Stirling (G Boss) canter/40.9. Btahms And Lisdt (CK Ng) 38.2.

RACE 6: Galileo's Approach * (Kellady) 37.7. Viva Joe Strummer (Zaki) canter/37.1.

RACE 7: Brahma Circus * 37.3.

RACE 8: Mr Crowe (V Duric) canter/37.9. Vraad * canter/39.1. Auspicious Ace * (R Shafiq) 37.9.

RACE 9: L'Apprentice Sorcier pace work/40.8.

RACE 10: Helen * (Rodd) canter/41.9.

RACE 11: Lim's Knight (Shafiq) 43.1. Gold Crown * 38.8.Kevin Eleven 41/43. Lucky Lincoln (Z Zuriman) 38.6. Asprey * 39.4. Siam Sapphire 37.4. Dicaprio (Mosse) canter/37.9.

GALLOPS BY SUNDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 2: Major Tom 37.5.

RACE 9 (NEW YEAR CUP): Daniel * (Boss) barrier/35.5.