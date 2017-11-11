Kremlin Judgement should get winning verdict

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) GYPSY'S ANSWER showed good improvement with blinkers last start and shouldn't be far off.

(10) NATIONAL HOST was well-supported on debut but found all sorts of problems. Expect a better showing.

(3) KING OF THE DELTA ran below best at his last two outings but is not out of it.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(6) WILD HORIZON returns from a short rest and could double-up here.

(4) HIDDEN AGENDA is a trier and will give his rivals a run for the money.

(1) UNAGI won well after a rest. He has a hefty weight but winning form is good form.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(11) KREMLIN JUDGEMENT lacked support on debut but finished like a bullet train to get close. The one to beat.

(5) HINT OF GOLD has come well and should be at peak fitness now.

(13) RED REVOLUTION improved on debut as a gelding and shouldn't be far off.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(9) RUN RED showed promise on debut, running on into fourth. He has a better draw and must make improvement.

(4) REFINED BACHELOR tried front-running tactic in his first try over this trip and, now with an in-form rider up, should make them run for the money.

(3) MERAKI ran on well over further ground than this and, if not minding the drop in trip, will be there.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(6) TREMENDOUS is now fitted with blinkers and this could get his mind on things.

Stablemate (9) BIG PARADE may be having only his third run but is improving fast.

(2) MATCHMAKER wasn't disgraced after a rest last time out and will come on.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(5) FRESNAYE gives the impression that she is looking for the trip. From draw 1, she should have every chance.

(2) MERYL also gets a drop in class after meeting the cream of the three-year-old fillies last start. She had a wide draw in that and can go close here.

(3) KONKOLA looks a threat.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) FORAFEWDOLLARSMORE and (3) ALSHIBAA come off impressive debut victories. The former was rested after that and, if ready, should be there from a good draw. The latter drifted in the betting but showed class. He will enjoy the extra trip.

(4) KING'S COUNTY, (5) STAY WITH ME and (6) MIDDLE PATH will be tested here but are not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

Regally-bred (11) PRINCESS VICKY gets to go a bit further. The Silvano filly has sprinted well and has a plum draw to get the best deal.

(2) BID BEFORE SUNSET should be able to quicken off an anticipated slow pace.

(9) LITTLE MISS ME has the benefit of travelling this trip last start.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(5) RAVEN GIRL wasn't disgraced last start in stronger company and should make a bold bid.

(4) MOHALLELA beat (2) FLYING FABLE by nearly a length in June but the latter could reverse it over the mile.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(1) PLATINUM CLASS finally gets lucky with the draw. She is also better off at the weights with (11) GLENNIE and (8) OAKLEY COURT, so must be a strong contender.

RACE 11 (1,450M)

(1) DAN THE LAD beat (5) BOLD COAST by 4.5 lengths but the latter wasn't himself and, with a 3kg pull in weight, could turn it around.

(2) MACHISMO could now enjoy the extra journey and must be considered.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(3) TABLE BAY will have race readiness on his side and loves the trip.

(1) CAPTAIN AMERICA could challenge racing fresh.

(2) SAIL SOUTH keeps on delighting his connections.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

(3) CEDRUS LIBANI should be at peak fitness now and be involved in the finish.

(6) NORDIC REBEL needed his last run badly and could turn it around with (8) SKY HIGH FLYER (2kg worse for 2.8 lengths difference on their last encounter).

RACE 14 (1,000M)

(4) MASTER'S SPIRIT and (6) QUINLAN were close-up finishers behind (7) AL WAHED last time out but can turn the tables on these fast sectional terms.

(5) VINCENTE and (8) PRINCE ALFRED were not beaten far that day but can get closer this time.

(1) HORSE GUARDS and (2) PERCIVAL are capable but face tough tasks with 62kg on their backs.