Krisna and TH Koh suspended for careless riding

Apprentice T Krisna and jockey TH Koh have been suspended for careless riding.

In the presence of his master, trainer R Le Grange, Krisna pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that near the 100m mark, he made insufficient effort to straighten his mount, LAM EDITION, in Race 1 at Kranji on Aug 25.

This resulted in Prince Ferdinand (B Vorster) being crowded and having to check.

Krisna was suspended for two Singapore race days for the offence.

His suspension will take effect from Sept 11 to Sept 17, following the completion of his current two-week suspension.

He incurred the wrath of the stewards for failing to ride Antheia out to the end of the race in Race 2 on Aug 11.

In Koh's case, he pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that he allowed his mount, SUPER BALL, to shift inwards after passing the 800m mark in Race 3 at Kranji on July 30,

He was then insufficiently clear of other runners, resulting in Maidanz Beauty (G Boss), Power Lin (O Placais) and River Gold (M Zaki) being crowded for room.

As a result of the crowding, Maidanz Beauty and Power Lin had to be checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea and the degree of interference and carelessness.

Koh was suspended for two Singapore race days, from Sept 2 to Sept 10.