Kuah weighs his options for Forever Young

Forever Young (in front), jockey Benny Woodworth atop, staving off Storm Troops (No. 5) in the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy race over 1,800m at Kranji on Aug 6.

Trainer Kuah Cheng Tee is still yet to map out the final blueprint to FOREVER YOUNG's ambitious Singapore Triple Crown series campaign trail.

The in-form handler is certain the impressive all-the-way Group 2, 1,800m Chairman's Trophy victor deserves a crack in some form or another at the famed challenge leading to the Dester Singapore Gold Cup (2,200m) on Nov 12, but is less sure about the path to pick out.

After watching the US-bred three-year-old by Run Away And Hide run third under regular partner Benny Woodworth in a barrier trial on Thursday, the second-year trainer was still in a bit of a quandary.

KNOCKED TENDON

He actually revealed that the Hong Kong-owned Singapore Guineas winner did not escape unscathed from his second Group feature win.

"He knocked his tendon at his last race, both front legs and I had to back him off," said Kuah.

"It's nothing too serious. Besides, he has come right already, it's all fixed.

"A big thank you to the Singapore Turf Club vets Dr Peter Briggs and Dr Aileen Sandosham, who gave him laser treatment. They are real professionals and give really good advice.

"His trial was reasonable without being impressive. I am not pushing him, but he should be ready for his return."

Forever Young is the apple of Kuah's eyes and understandably so given his achievements for the former jockey at only his second year of operation.

It was only after he had every assurance the gelding was 100 per cent fine that he will now discuss with the Hong Kong owner Mr Wong Chi Tat about the impending comeback race.

"He has not raced since the Chairman's Trophy (Aug 6). I will need to discuss with the owner which race he will run in," he said.

"The Kranji Mile next Sunday is an option, but coming back from 1,800m to 1,600m is always a bit tricky. We can go straight to the Raffles Cup on Oct 22, but we'll see."

The Group 1 Panasonic Kranji Mile (1,600m) is the first Leg of the Singapore Triple Crown series and will be run on Oct 1, before moving on to the Group 1 Raffles Cup before the grand final, the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup on Nov 12.