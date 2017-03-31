Kuala Lumpur trackwork
Workouts by horses running tomorrow:
RACE 1: Slow work: It's Done Mate. Tavan Bogd H. Don'tcallme Uncle. Amongst The Stars.
RACE 2: Slow work: D'Great Battalion. Sparkler.
RACE 3: D'Great Swift * canter/pace work. Slow work: Wawa Master.
RACE 4: D'Great Legion * canter/pace work. Slow work: Polo Master.
RACE 5: Slow work: Jeram Village. Greenstone. Meteor Garden. Lim's Admiral. One For All. Polo Boy. Full Bet.
RACE 6: D'Great Eminence canter/pace work.
RACE 7: Sea World * canter/pace work. Slow work: Ghost Hana. The Omega Man H. Perfect Attack.
RACE 8: Rise Up The Rank canter/pace work. Slow work: Crescendo. Dawn Of The World. No Money No Talk. JP Summer.
RACE 9: Slow work: Black Tristar. Lim's Perfect.
RACE 10: Duel Of Honour * canter/pace work. King Of The Creek canter/pace work. Slow work: Cirrus.