Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Former Kranji winner Tavan Bogd (No. 11) looked sharp during trackwork in KL yesterday.

Workouts by horses running tomorrow:

RACE 1: Slow work: It's Done Mate. Tavan Bogd H. Don'tcallme Uncle. Amongst The Stars.

RACE 2: Slow work: D'Great Battalion. Sparkler.

RACE 3: D'Great Swift * canter/pace work. Slow work: Wawa Master.

RACE 4: D'Great Legion * canter/pace work. Slow work: Polo Master.

RACE 5: Slow work: Jeram Village. Greenstone. Meteor Garden. Lim's Admiral. One For All. Polo Boy. Full Bet.

RACE 6: D'Great Eminence canter/pace work.

RACE 7: Sea World * canter/pace work. Slow work: Ghost Hana. The Omega Man H. Perfect Attack.

RACE 8: Rise Up The Rank canter/pace work. Slow work: Crescendo. Dawn Of The World. No Money No Talk. JP Summer.

RACE 9: Slow work: Black Tristar. Lim's Perfect.

RACE 10: Duel Of Honour * canter/pace work. King Of The Creek canter/pace work. Slow work: Cirrus.