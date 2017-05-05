Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 1: Sparkler * 37.7.
RACE 2: Pace work: Fox Treasure. Slow work: Bull And Bear.
RACE 3: Slow work: Mogan's Pride, Keepitconfidential and Gentleman.
RACE 4: Slow work: Lucky Six, No Money No Talk and Augusta.
Pace work: Sea Horizon.
RACE 5: Slow work: Zhuhai, D'Great Eminence and Golden Dragon.
RACE 6: Slow work: Mrgusto and Kabali.
RACE 7: Perfect Fixer * 38.1. Slow work: Reysia and Ageless.
RACE 8: Slow work: Elf's Dream and Blood Royal.
RACE 9: Slow work: Chateauneuf Dupape, Fledgeling, Philip, D'Great Hawk and Tavan Bogd.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Slow work: Super Good, Winged Foot and Rise Up The Rank.
RACE 2: Slow work: Blademeister.
RACE 3: Slow work: Shining Glory.
RACE 4: Slow work: Endurance and Lonesome Me.
RACE 6: Slow work: En Lauder and Taffetas.
RACE 7: Slow work: D'Great Nimbus.
RACE 8: Slow work: Blossoms Me and Encosta Zone.
RACE 9: Slow work: Air Power and Alacarte.