Kuala Lumpur trackwork
RACE 1: Fly High canter/42. Little Man 44.2. Slow work: Champagne Rose.
RACE 2: Sparkler 44.2. Slow work: Sea Master and Fox Treasure.
RACE 3: Polo Boy 41.5. Slow work: Wow, Rise Up The Rank and Chino Diablo.
RACE 4: Slow work: Totality, Meteor Garden, D'Great Era and Satellite King.
RACE 5: Slow work: Lucky Sixtysix.
RACE 6: Slow work: Endurance and Numero Uno.
RACE 7: Flying Neko * 38.9.
RACE 8: Slow work: Ideal Guide, Shining Glory, Straighttothepoint and D'Great Rich. Pace work: Kuttner.
RACE 9: Badcoe * canter/40.3.
Slow work: Taffetas, Magical Talent and Street Of London.
RACE 10: Slow work: Acipenser, Blood Royal, D'Great Nimbus and Silver Man.
RACE 11: Slow work: Blossoms Sequel, Love Goes Around, Mogan's Pride and Wenona's Legacy.