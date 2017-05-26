Kuala Lumpur trackwork

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1: Fly High canter/42. Little Man 44.2. Slow work: Champagne Rose.

RACE 2: Sparkler 44.2. Slow work: Sea Master and Fox Treasure.

RACE 3: Polo Boy 41.5. Slow work: Wow, Rise Up The Rank and Chino Diablo.

RACE 4: Slow work: Totality, Meteor Garden, D'Great Era and Satellite King.

RACE 5: Slow work: Lucky Sixtysix.

RACE 6: Slow work: Endurance and Numero Uno.

RACE 7: Flying Neko * 38.9.

RACE 8: Slow work: Ideal Guide, Shining Glory, Straighttothepoint and D'Great Rich. Pace work: Kuttner.

RACE 9: Badcoe * canter/40.3.

Slow work: Taffetas, Magical Talent and Street Of London.

RACE 10: Slow work: Acipenser, Blood Royal, D'Great Nimbus and Silver Man.

RACE 11: Slow work: Blossoms Sequel, Love Goes Around, Mogan's Pride and Wenona's Legacy.