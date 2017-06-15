Kuala Lumpur trackwork

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Lincoln's Excuse (J Powell) pace work. Gannet (R Zawari) 35.6. El Camino/pace work. Heracles 43.6. Laughing Buffalo 37.8. Silk Route 42.3. Mozart Eclipse (S Moon) 38.3.

RACE 2: Typhon H 37.3. Farees H (H Syafiq) 37.3. Made In China H 42.8. Cai Poh Wang 38.1. Battle Plan (R Shafiq) 35.6. Patroclus 42.6. Plucky Lad 35.3.

RACE 3: My Horse H (M Rodd) 36.8. Hello Michelle H (Zawari) 35. Royal Guard H (M Kellady) 38.4. Southern Chief 40.6. Platoon 35.6. Dragon Kingdom (D David) 39.6.

RACE 4: Montaigne H (Powell) 37.7. Southern Man H (David) 38.3. Star Genius H (V Duric) 35.4. Power Lin H (M Zaki) 39.3. Zippy General H (Moon) 43.2. Decreto H (I Azhar) 35.4.

RACE 5: Be Bold H 39.6. Iking (Shafiq) 35.6. Solitaire (Kellady) 38.9. High Street canter/36.5. Little Big Man canter/43.8. Sun Seeker (CC Wong) canter/36.6. Golden Spark 42.8. Lim's Sparkle 38.3. Istana 37.6. Joyous39.2.

RACE 6: Olympic Anthem H 37.1. Mycaptainoblivious (TH Koh) 37.8. Lightning Fast (Wong) canter/37.8.

RACE 7: Caorunn H (Kellady) 37.9. Mr Luck H (Wong) canter/40.4. Red Dawn (Powell) 37.9. Lim's Knight H (David) 35.8.

RACE 8: Debt Collector H (M Rodd) 37.3. Alibi H (G Boss) 37.1. Infantry H (N Juglall) 36.3. Elite Excalibur H (Duric) 37.8. Lim's Samurai H (D Beasley) canter/36.3. Dinghu Mountain (Kellady) 43.7. Preditor H (Powell) canter/38.7.

RACE 9: Lim's Shot H (Duric) canter/36.3. Lake Huka (David) 40.5. Golazo H (David) canter/35.8. Murdoch canter/36.2. Great Seven 44.2. Hero In The Wind 37.5. O'Reilly Bay (K A'Isisuhairi) canter/36.1.

RACE 10: Ivanhoe H (Shafiq) 35. Moritz Eclipse 43.2. Effortless H (Powell) 38.9. Xiong Fong H 44.3. Marea Negro H (David) 35.6.

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 2: Happy Dayz (M Zaki) 39.8.

RACE 7: Always There 37.2.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Street Champ.

RACE 2: Happy Family H pace work.

Slow work: Blademeister.

RACE 3: Wenona's Legacy canter/42.6.

RACE 4: Slow work: Full Meaning.

RACE 7: Slow work: Golden Iron.

RACE 9: Slow work: Bail Out.