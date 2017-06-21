Kuala Lumpur trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SATURDAY

Class 4 - 1,200m: D'Great Achiever 37.7. Mr Dreyfuss H 39.8. Golden Dragon canter/39.9.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Keepitconfidential canter/40.8. Elf's Dream barrier/38.6. Meteor Garden H canter/40.8.

Class 4 - 1,600m: Nova Cano canter/40.2. Sayang Me canter/38.8. Grand Show pace work. Lord Of Shanghai H 38.2. Value Of Justice 37.7. Megusto canter/gallop. Monte Carlo canter/gallop.

Slow work: Arc Cara.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Tilsworth Mali H 39.3. Dirac H 38.2. Acme H 38.1.

Class 5 - 1,200m: No Nonsense 39.3. Red Eastern canter/40.8. Fiorella canter/39.9. Dragon Walk canter/41.8. Bowen Boy H pace work. Military Star 40.8.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Bail Out 40.6. Chino Diablo canter/41. Chateauneuf Dupape pace work. Bull And Bear pace work.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Powerful Fighter H canter/37.8. Soon Seeker 42.8. Bullish Luck 44.3. D'Great Opulent barrier/38.6. Swiss Bank H canter/43. Unme pace work.

Slow work: Red Sapphire.

Class 5 - 1,400m: D'Great Swift 41. Numero Uno barrier/38.9. Air Power H canter/40.2. Take A Bow 39.9. Lim's Perfect canter/40.5. Turned Out pace work.

Slow work: Conquistador H.

Class 5 - 1,800m: Black Tristar pace work. Polo Master canter/43.4. D'Great Hawk canter/42.2. It's Done Mate 43.8. King Of The Creek canter/gallop. Little Man H canter/38.4. Perfect Fixer H canter/40.8.

Slow work: Golden Iron. Silver Man. Blood Royal.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY

Malaysia 3YO Championship - 1,200m: Booster canter/gallop. Panca Delima 41. Pokemon Baby H canter/38.8. Sandy's Pride H canter/gallop. Princess Adel 41.

Slow work: HK Dollar.

Supreme B - 1,400m: Good Baby barrier/36.4. D'Great Conqueror 37.6. Wild Geese barrier/36.4. Brilliant Deal 41.2. Super Five pace work. High Troja pace work.

Class 3 - 1,200m: The Omega Man canter/38.2. Mister Miyagi H 39.9. Pachelbel's Canon H 40.3. Tidal Wave pace work. US Dollar barrier/36.4. Beautiful Baby 42.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Gordon G canter/43.3. Zhuhai H canter/38.8. Nature Spirit barrier/36.4. Happy Sixtysix barrier/36.4. Shining Glory canter/40.8. Spade Of Ace canter/42. Ami Eleven canter/pace work.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Segar The Best H canter/39.8. Clip The Ticket H 39.6. D'Great Era 40.7.

Slow work: Bankers Call H.

Class 4 - 1,600m: Takeaim canter/39.1. Street Of London H 41.2. Remember Me canter/40.8. Blossoms Sequel H canter/40.8. Fast Rich H canter/gallop.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Dekati 45.6. Goldhill Princess pace work. Super Victory 40.6.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Mr Epic H 42. Surprise Surprise 41.

Maiden - 1,200m: D'Great Spirit pace work. Ghost Ace barrier/38.6. Magical Banker 40.9. Brilliant Star 41. Augusta canter/gallop.

Slow work: Big Ghost. Acipenser.