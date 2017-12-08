Racing

Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Dec 08, 2017 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Pace work: Sea Master. Slow work: Street Champ.

RACE 2: Phantasos 41.

RACE 3: Slow work: Exciting Prospect, Augusta and Pure Rabid.

RACE 4: Slow work: Elegant Dancer.

RACE 5: Slow work: Catch Me Great.

RACE 6: Slow work: Magical Talent *. Mazandaran 38.7.

Olympic Power to strike gold in Race 8
Racing

Olympic Power to strike gold in Race 8

RACE 7: Slow work: Taffetas and Badcoe.

RACE 8: Pace work: Ami Eleven.

RACE 9: Slow work: Sandy's Pride and Herecomesmymoney *.

RACE 10: Slow work: French Vintage and Military Star. Sea Horizon canter/pace work.

RACE 11: Slow work: Emperor Warrior, Aureus and Bull And Bear.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING