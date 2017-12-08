Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Pace work: Sea Master. Slow work: Street Champ.
RACE 2: Phantasos 41.
RACE 3: Slow work: Exciting Prospect, Augusta and Pure Rabid.
RACE 4: Slow work: Elegant Dancer.
RACE 5: Slow work: Catch Me Great.
RACE 6: Slow work: Magical Talent *. Mazandaran 38.7.
RACE 7: Slow work: Taffetas and Badcoe.
RACE 8: Pace work: Ami Eleven.
RACE 9: Slow work: Sandy's Pride and Herecomesmymoney *.
RACE 10: Slow work: French Vintage and Military Star. Sea Horizon canter/pace work.
RACE 11: Slow work: Emperor Warrior, Aureus and Bull And Bear.
