Racing

Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Feb 23, 2018 12:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

RACE 3: Crescendo * pace work.

RACE 4: Slow work: Flying Neko *. Astro Man *.

RACE 5: Good Deal pace work.

RACE 7: Slow work: Listen *.

RACE 8: Slow work: Perfect Pearl *. Drought. Totality *.

RACE 9: Slow work: Nana *. Singsurat.

RACE 10: Slow work: Elegent.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Charlies Missile *. Aussie Eagle *. Meteor Garden *. Mr Epic.

RACE 3: Slow work: Bukit Subang. Germanic. Sand Bank *.

RACE 4: Slow work: Kuttner. Zhuhai *.

RACE 6: Slow work: Frankly My Dear *. Winning Tango *.

RACE 10: Slow work: Tarzan *.

