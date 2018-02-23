Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY
RACE 3: Crescendo * pace work.
RACE 4: Slow work: Flying Neko *. Astro Man *.
RACE 5: Good Deal pace work.
RACE 7: Slow work: Listen *.
RACE 8: Slow work: Perfect Pearl *. Drought. Totality *.
RACE 9: Slow work: Nana *. Singsurat.
RACE 10: Slow work: Elegent.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Slow work: Charlies Missile *. Aussie Eagle *. Meteor Garden *. Mr Epic.
RACE 3: Slow work: Bukit Subang. Germanic. Sand Bank *.
RACE 4: Slow work: Kuttner. Zhuhai *.
RACE 6: Slow work: Frankly My Dear *. Winning Tango *.
RACE 10: Slow work: Tarzan *.
