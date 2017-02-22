Kuala Lumpur trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Reaching canter/43.8. D'Great Legion canter/gallop. Lucky Sixtysix pace work. Dekati * canter/38.2. Russell The Crowe canter/40.3. Tilsworth Mali * canter/gallop.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Jet Cosmo * 45.2. Eclipse Star 40.9. Wonderful Surprise * canter/39.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Wow * canter/gallop. Sea Horizon canter/gallop. Acme 37.5. My Beauty canter/39.4. No Money No Talk * canter/41.9. True Identity canter/39.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Sandy Might canter/44. Just Duit pace work. Salahaddin * canter/39.8. Eagle Soar canter/40. Grey Is Power 37.3. Rainbow Centre canter/38.7. JP Regis * 39.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Teen Angel canter/43.2. Champagne Rose canter/42.8. New Classmate canter/pace work. You Never Know 37.5. Rock And Stone 37.8. Conquistador 37.8. Ikto 42.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Gazoo canter/pace work. Golden Iron canter/pace work. Swiss Bank canter/37.8. Lord Of Shanghai * 37.6. Wenona's Legacy canter/39.9. D'Great Nimbus canter/42. Kabali canter/42.6. Bowen Boy 40. Its Done Mate canter/37.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Ami Eleven canter/gallop. Paterson Road canter/37.8. Esperanza * gallop. Lucostar 37.8. Don'tcallme Uncle 42.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,700m: Monte Carlo gallop. Lim's Perfect 39.5. Flying Ahead * 38.7.

Barrier test: General G 36.9.

Barrier practice: Little Man 35.2. Perfect Fixer 35.2.

MAIDEN - 1,300m: Crescendo pace work. Blood Royal canter/44.3. Lim's Charge canter/39.2. Take A Bow 44.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

METRO B - 1,700m: Justice World canter/40.2. Flight Ofthe Saker gallop. Grand Prince * pace work.

CLASS 3 - 1,200m: Mia canter/gallop. Real Mean canter/40.2. Beautiful Baby canter/40.8. Laus Deo 40.8. Shining Glory * canter/gallop. Righteo pace work. Gordon G canter/40. North Atlantic Ice canter/39.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Clip The Ticket canter/gallop. Straighttothepoint * canter/41. D'Great Eminence canter/42.

Barrier practice: Totality 35.3.

Barrier test: Perfect Pearl * 36.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Spin Fire pace work. More Power canter/39.9. Saturday's Delight * 43.5. Mr Epic 39.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Perfect Attack canter/38.2. Star Choice canter/gallop. Mogan's Pride 37.8. Mr Paulandre canter/pace work. Takeaim canter/42. Q Nine Max canter/39.2. Happy Eddington * 39.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Ace Surprise canter/44.2. Sparkler 39.2. Sea Master * canter/gallop. Valberry canter/pace work. Good Vibrations canter/40.2. Happy Family * 38.5.

Barrier practice: Super Good 35.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Dirac canter/37.6. Reysha canter/42.6. Red Eastern canter/gallop. Swan Song canter/38.2. Fledgeling canter/40. Surprise Surprise 36.5.

PREMIUM RACE 2YO & 3YO - 1,200m: Tarzan Boy * 38.2. D'Great Vulture canter/39.9.

MAIDEN - 1,300m: All Silver 36.5. Rush More 39.1. Shahpur Jat canter/pace work. Dominate 37.6. Elf's Dream canter/44.3. D'Great Swift canter/41.