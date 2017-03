Kuala Lumpur trackwork

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

WORKOUTS BY SATURDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Slow work: Ikto.

RACE 2: Thunder King * pace work. Slow work: Civil Union.

RACE 3: Slow work: Claim *.

RACE 4: Slow work: Elegent.

RACE 5: Slow work: Ideal Guide. Perfect Pearl.

RACE 7: Slow work: Golden Iron. V For Thailand *. Rainbow Fish. D'Great Nimbus.

RACE 8: Slow work: Cutting Torch.

WORKOUTS BY SUNDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Chino Diablo * canter/37.9.

RACE 2: Slow work: All Wealth.

RACE 3: Slow work: The Millionaire *. Holding Fast *.

RACE 4: Slow work: Birralee Road. Heirro.

RACE 6: Slow work: Silver Man.

RACE 7: King Faalcon * 40.2. Little Man * 38.1. Slow work: King Of The Creek.

RACE 8: Slow work: Listen.

RACE 9: Slow work: Mogan's Pride *.