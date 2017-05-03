Kuala Lumpur trackwork (Saturday)

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SATURDAY

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Zhuhai * canter/40. Spin Fire 40.2. Tarzan Boy * 44.8. D'Great Eminence canter/38.7. Golden Dragon canter/41. Polo Boy canter/38.1. Eclipse Star 37.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Mister Miyagi * 42. D'Great Spirit 39.2. Mogan's Pride 42.1. Dominate 40.4. Lim's Admiral canter/39. Mr Jai 40.2. Rush-More pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Megusto canter/gallop. Sayang Me canter/43.5. Happy Eddington barrier/36. Lord Of Shanghai * 36.8. Kabali canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Lucky Sixtysix 39.6. Acme canter/38.9. Chase The Dream 38.7. Gazoo 42.9. Alien 40. Sea Horizon canter/40.8. Just Duit 43. Augusta canter/41. JP Regis pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: D'Great Victory barrier/37. Good Vibrations canter/42. Sparkler * canter/42. Champagne Rose canter/pace work. Happy Amigo canter/42.1. Dubleo Beauty 41.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Barker Road Kid * barrier/36.4. D'Great Swift canter/39. Happy Family * 45.2. Little Jumbo canter/40.9. Fox Treasure canter/39.9. Vagabond barrier/36.8. You Never Know 40.8. Prince Nano canter/38.7. Bull And Bear canter/42.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Elf's Dream canter/41. Blood Royal canter/40.8. Turbo 36.8. Flying Ahead pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Chateauneuf Dupape canter/40.4. Fledgeling canter/gallop. Steering pace work. Mystic Warrior * canter/39.2. Philip * canter/pace work. Cirrus canter/pace work. Esperanza * 37.3. Turned Out canter/pace work.

Slow work: D'Great Hawk. Tavan Bogd.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Kiss Me canter/42.2. Satellite Legend barrier/36. Reysha * canter/41. Haha Babe 37.8. Ageless canter/40.8. Little Man barrier/36. Perfect Fixer * canter/38.7.

Slow work: Silver Man. Street Champ. It's Done Mate.